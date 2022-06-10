Eighth grader in Addison Condon bounded to a 16-06.25 in the long jump for the Buccaneers during Thursday’s action at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class A State Track and Field meet. The event was held at St. Michael-Albertville. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com)
Advancing past the section meet, Addison Condon in the long jump, Madison Zimbrich in the 200-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay represented Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class A Track and Field meet on Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Eighth grader Condon starred for the Buccaneers in the high-powered field, leaping to a spot on the podium via her performance in the long jump.
After opening the event with a foul, Condon bounced back with a bound of 16-06.25, handily beating her seed of 15-10.05.
That proved to be her best jump of the day, as she reached 16-04.25 before fouling twice and closing at 16-01, earning the young leaper a ninth place finish at the state meet.
Brielle Kuechle of Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball took home the gold on a jump of 18-04.75.
Zimbrich also advanced to the postseason clash in the 200m. Zimbrich raced to a 27.41 to end her season in the state preliminaries. The sophomore placed 14th.
Condon and Zimbrich combined with Riley Sammon, Mckenna Schuster for the state 4x100m relay team for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Though failing to advance past the preliminaries of the category, the 4x100m relay did close its season with a personal best, sprinting to a 51.72. The time placed the quad 12th in the meet, with only the top nine advancing.
The 4x100m relay team will return three of its four runners to the team next season as it will no doubt look to make it back to state. Sammon was the lone senior member of the relay.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.