A trip to the Section 1A semifinal was on the line.
Second-seeded Bethlehem Academy and fourth-seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown both desperately sought a victory on Thursday night in Austin’s Todd Park.
With a victory, the winner advanced to the Sub-Section 1A-West Championship, while a loss dropped the other to the an elimination game later that night.
In the battle of wills, the Buccaneers came out on top, winning the slugfest by a 10-9 decision.
Kickstarting the offensive showcase, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown got the fireworks started early, after a dropped third strike allowed Emma Woratschka to scamper home.
Cardinals pitcher Morgan Wilson rebounded to get the final two outs of the inning to keep the score at 1-0.
The bottom of the first had Bethlehem Academy punch right back.
Six straight hits by the Cardinals, capped by a two-run single by Sarah Tobin, put the team right back in front at 4-1.
That first inning was just the start to the back and forth affair.
The Buccaneers answered with two runs in the top of the second while the Cardinals added three more scores to hold the 7-3 advantage.
Errors quickly turned that lead into a deficit for Bethlehem Academy.
A passed ball, two-run error, double and error allowed the Buccaneers to sneak ahead after a seven-run inning.
Bethlehem fought hard to bounce back from costly miscues, adding runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth on Josie Rose and Anna Tobin run-scoring hits, but just couldn’t overcome the miscues resulting in defeat.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s Alayna Atherton and Jenessa Baumgarten combined for four hits, four runs scored and three RBIs in the victory.
Gloria Cortez picked up the win in the circle in her complete game.
The Buccaneers plated the 10 runs on seven hits and six walks.
Morgan Wilson took the loss from the rubber on her 10 runs allowed, four earned and 14 strikeouts. Wilson also had three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown has now won four in a row and advances to the section semis.
The Buccaneers will face Wabasha-Kellogg on Tuesday, May 31 back at Todd Park.
Bethlehem Academy played moments later, taking on Hayfield.
Bethlehem Academy 4, Hayfield 2
Trailing 2-0 after three innings against the Vikings, Bethlehem Academy needed a spark.
Wilson provided that jolt with a huge three-run homer to put the Cardinals ahead for good while the freshman’s arm kept Hayfield off the board for the final four innings to preserve the season extending victory.
Wilson’s final line only had five baserunners allowed, two unearned runs and four strikeouts.
Lindsay Hanson added an RBI in the victory.
The victory avenged a 11-3 loss to Hayfield on May 12 for Bethlehem Academy.
Keeping their season alive, the Cardinals will also head back to Todd Park.
Bethlehem Academy will face Southland on Tuesday in the elimination bracket. Winner advances to play again following the contest while the loser will be sent home.