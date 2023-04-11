The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team got its season started Monday, making the trip down to Hayfield. A pair of early runs ended up hurting WEM, and the Bucs ultimately fell 3-1 to the hosting Hayfield Vikings.
Hayfield got on the board early with two runs scored in the bottom of the first, while holding WEM scoreless going into the third inning.
Down 2-0 in the third, senior first baseman Hannah Bruns hit a home run off of Hayfield’s Elaina Masching, who ended up throwing for 10 strikeouts against the Bucs, and recording WEM’s only run of the game.
The Vikings answered with another run in the bottom of the inning and held on to the two-run lead before closing things out in the top of the seventh inning.
Bruns led the Buccaneers with her one hit for a home run, while junior center fielder Alayna Atherton recorded WEM’s only other hit. Jordan Green, Janessa Baumgarten, Emma Woratschka and Emma Ready all drew one walk each.
In the circle, Ready pitched 5.2 innings and struck out three batters while surrendering four hits, three walks and one earned run. Alix Velzke helped close out the final out in the sixth inning.
WEM is now getting ready to host its first two home games of the season, which starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when the Buccaneers host the Randolph Rockets before hosting the Nicollet Raiders on Monday, April 17. Randolph and Nicollet closed out the 2022 season as two of the top teams across Class A softball.