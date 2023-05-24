The Faribault boys track and field team competed in the Class AA true team state meet in Stillwater after previously becoming the Section 1AA true team champions. The Falcons finished in fifth place overall at the state meet with 423.5 points.
Faribault turned in a couple of top individual performances, but the highlight of the day was the 4x200 relay continuing its push to compete in the Class AA individually meet, which is rapidly approaching. The Falcons foursome recorded the top time at the true team of event of 1:31.05.
The relay teams produced a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 4x400 and the 4x800, with times of 3:32.64 and 8:25.94 respectively. The 4x100 relay took fifth with a time of 44.14 seconds.
Barak Barner and Carter Johnson both recorded the highest individual placements for Faribault with a second-place finish each. Barner took second in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.37 seconds, with Johnson in fifth at 15.70 seconds. Johnson took home second in the triple jump at 41 feet, 4.50 inches.
Cristian Escobar wasn't far behind after recording a third-place finish in the 300m hurdles at 41.18 seconds, with Johnson finishing in 17th behind him. Derrick Sando’s time of 11.27 seconds in the 100m and Alex Turcios’ time of 53.27 seconds in the 400m earned them seventh-place finishes on the track.
Other placements in track events included Johnny Frank in 21st place in the 100m, Owen Whitney and D’Shaun Davis in 23rd and 24th in the 200m, Cullen Cox in 19th in the 400m, Alex Tuma and Ricky Cordova in 12th and 14th in the 800m, Jackson Reb and James Hoisington in 15th and 23rd in the 1,600m and Trent Ta and Reb in 18th and 20th in the 3,200m.
Outside of Johnson’s second place finish in the triple jump, Nolan Vogelsberg recorded the next highest placement in field events with a tie for fifth place in the pole vault after clearing 12 feet. Madden Paul followed him up in a ninth-place tie.
Jal Giet finished 10th in the shot put at 45 feet, 11.75 inches with Joseph Ruisi in 18th, James Welborn finished 20th in the triple jump and in an eighth place tie in the high jump at five feet, 10 inches with Cox following in 23rd place, Vogelsberg and Welborn finished 13th and 16th in the long jump and Beau Schrot and Ruisi finished 16th and 19th in the discus throw.