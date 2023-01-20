Despite cancellation and postponements piling up on Thursday night, nothing could stop the Faribault boys swim and dive team from hosting one of the top teams in the Big 9 Conference in Mankato East/Loyola.
The Falcons moved some swimmers around while getting a chance to measure up to one of the teams in the conference in an eventual 94-77 loss.
“It was a good meet for us against one of the top teams in the conference,” said Faribault head coach Charlie Fuller. “We continue to swim well, even though we mixed up our line-up a little bit.”
Caleb Sadergaski, James Hoisington, Thatcher Simon and Elliot Daschner opened things with a second place finish in the 200 medley relay behind their final time of one minute, 58.65 seconds.
Declan Chappuis and Finn Larson teamed up with Hoisington and Daschner to lead the Falcons in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:39.00. Chappuis and Larson also teamed up with Sadergaski and Simon to lead the Falcons in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:01.06.
Faribault saw plenty of top individual finishes,which included Larson and Daschner finishing first and second in the 100 free behind Larson’s top time of 55.70 seconds and Daschner’s time of 57.24 seconds. Larson also recorded a second place finish in the 50 free with a time of 24.93 seconds.
Viggo Baum finished second in the 200 free with a time of 2:15.44 and was followed by Cael Pounds in fourth place. One event later, Hoisington placed second in the 200 IM with his time of 2:25.85 and would later record Faribault’s fastest time in the 100 breast at 1:12.49.
Simon finished second in the 500 free behind a time of 5:53.59 with Baum trailing in fourth place. placed fourth in the 100 back behind a time of 1:09.58 with Sadergaski and Max Leopold following in fifth and sixth place. Sadergaski also finished third in the 100 fly with a time of 1:10.91.
Chriztopher and Asher Ferris recorded third and fourth place finishes in the one meter five behind Chriztopher’s final score of 184.15 and Asher’s final score of 162.20. Miles Leopold followed with a sixth place finish.
Top junior varsity finishes included Patrick Budahl first in the 100 free, Drake Kirkpatrick second in the 100 breast, Owen Whitney third in the 50 free and George Delgado fourth in diving.
Faribault will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 26, when the Falcons travel to Northfield. The meet is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start time.