The Faribault girls soccer team returned home to the Faribault Soccer Complex on Tuesday night to host Kasson-Mantorville, while the boys team went on the road to be hosted by the KoMets. Wins escaped the Falcons as the girls team fell 9-1 and the boys team tied at 2-2.
Girls Soccer: Kasson-Mantorville 9, Faribault 1
The KoMets got ahead early in the game after a series of saves on the Falcons’ end resulted with K-M finding an opportunity to score. Then a series of of well-place shots and a more than generous bounce of the cross bar helped them go up 3-0.
Faribault and Kasson managed to split goals to close out the first half with a 4-1 score going into halftime. But coming out of halftime, the KoMets added five more goals to close out the game.
The Falcons are still in the hunt for their first win and will look to do so when they host Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
Boys Soccer: Faribault 2, Kasson-Mantorville 2
Over at Kasson-Mantorville, the Falcons were in a spot for their third win in the first four games of the season after a first half goal put them up 1-0 going into the second half.
Despite tallying a second goal, the KoMets scored twice in the final 40 minutes, which ended up resulting in Faribault’s first tie of the season.
The Falcons continue their three-game road stretch on Thursday when they head to Rochester to play the Rochester John Marshall Rockets.