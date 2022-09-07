Bergen Williamson (Faribault GS)

Faribault senior defender Bergen Williamson (15) battles for the ball during the Falcons' game against Kasson-Mantorville. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault girls soccer team returned home to the Faribault Soccer Complex on Tuesday night to host Kasson-Mantorville, while the boys team went on the road to be hosted by the KoMets. Wins escaped the Falcons as the girls team fell 9-1 and the boys team tied at 2-2.

Lauren Stroup (Faribault GS)

Faribault senior defender Lauren Stroup (11) clears the ball out during the Falcons’ game against Kasson-Mantorville. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Vida Estrada Solis (Faribault GS)

Faribault sophomore defender Vida Estrada Solis (10) kicks the ball away from Faribault's goal during the Falcons' game against Kasson-Mantorville. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

