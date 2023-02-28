The Faribault boys hockey team was riding off of a dominant 7-1 win over No. 10 Austin in the first round of the Section 1A tournament, but the Falcons season was cut short after falling 3-0 to the No. 2 seeded New Prague Trojans in the quarterfinals.
The No. 7 seeded Falcons had to go on the road to match up against one of the top teams in the section with the Trojans and they couldn’t stop non-stop shots at the net from New Prague in the loss.
Faribault initially outshot the Trojans after going on a five-minute power play off a major penalty by New Prague. The Falcons ended the period outshooting them 11-8, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
Prior to the five-minute major, the Trojans scored the first goal of the game, so they were able to hold a 1-0 lead over the Falcons going into the second period.
New Prague began unloading shots at Faribault’s net and despite being outshot 30-3 throughout the period, the Falcons didn’t surrender a single goal and went into the third period with a 1-0 deficit.
But in the third period, the Trojans managed to net two more goals to take a 3-0 lead and sink the Falcons’ section hopes.
Senior goaltender Jacob Sherf got the start in net for Faribault and the senior recorded 56 saves and a .966 save percentage in his final game on the ice for the Falcons.
Faribault won’t see much turnover as it starts the countdown for the 2023-24 season, but it’ll have to look to replace some big production from its seniors. Defensemen Tanner Yochum and Owen Nesburg will depart from the blueline. Justin Drevlow departs as a forward and Scherf departs from between the pipes.
A bright spot for the Falcons is that they’ll keep their top three goal scorers from this season in current juniors Oliver Linnemann (12 goals) and Brody Redding (11 goals) and freshman Tommy Kunze (12 goals), along with junior Logan Peroutka, who finished second on the team in points with 23 off nine goals and 14 assists.