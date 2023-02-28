The Faribault boys hockey team was riding off of a dominant 7-1 win over No. 10 Austin in the first round of the Section 1A tournament, but the Falcons season was cut short after falling 3-0 to the No. 2 seeded New Prague Trojans in the quarterfinals.


