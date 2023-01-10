Brody Redding Empty Net.JPG

Brody Redding scores an empty net goal to cap off a Faribault boys hockey win over Rochester Lourdes. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Faribault boys hockey (2-4 Big 9, 5-6 overall) had one of its best games Monday night, winning 4-2 over historically successful Rochester Lourdes.


Oliver Linnemann.jpg

Oliver Linnemann makes the pass to Tommy Kunze for the second goal of the game. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Falcons Celebrate.JPG

The Falcon celebrate a goal during their 4-2 victory over Rochester Lourdes. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

