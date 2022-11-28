...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near
Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Storm Warnings may be issued if
confidence increases in having snowfall totals in excess of 6
inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Bond's overtime winner lifts Metro-South over Albert Lea
The Metro-South girls hockey team improved to 3-1 on Saturday when the Phoenix matched up against Albert Lea at the Drake Arena in St. Paul and defeated the Tigers 3-2 in overtime.
Albert Lea got on the board first with a goal coming just under eight minutes into the first period and built upon its lead with a second goal at the 11:51 mark in the second period.
Metro-South, which includes players from Faribault and Bethlehem Academy, responded with an even-strength goal from senior forward Madisyn Krumholz off assists from Bailey Tilley and Olivia Tilbury just a few minutes later. Sophomore forward Ella Berthiaume tied things up with an unassisted goal just over two minutes into the third period.
The overtime period between the Phoenix and the Tigers only lasted 26 seconds and it ended with freshman forward Ella Bond scoring the overtime winner off assists from Krumholz and Tilley.
Freshman goaltender Millie Farrington recorded a .913 save percentage after stopping 21 of the 23 shots that she faced in 51 minutes and 36 seconds between the pipes.
Krumholz (one goal, one assist) and Tilley (two assists) led the team in points with two each while Bond (goal), Berthiaume (goal) and Tilbury (assist) all recorded one point each.
Metro-South (3-1) will be back on the ice at 7 p.m.Thursday when the Phoenix host Prior Lake (3-2) inside the Burnsville Ice Center.