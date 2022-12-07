(Medford GBB) Andrea Bock

Medford senior Andrea Bock (11) prepares to shoot one of her free throw attempts during her 33 point performance in a win over JWP. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Medford Tigers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs clashed in Gopher Conference matchup inside Medford High School Tuesday night. Thanks to a 33-point outing from senior Andrea Bock, the Tigers successfully defended their home court with a 57-49 win over the Bulldogs and improved their record to 2-0 to start the season.


(Medford GBB) Peyton Snow

Medford junior guard Peyton Snow (10) looks to drive past JWP’s Lilly Strauss (12) during the Tigers and Bulldogs’ game on Tuesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Medford GBB) Amanda Bock

Medford sophomore Amanda Bock (2) scans the court before passing the ball. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments