Mark Beck northern.jpg

My family and I caught mostly slab-sized sunfish during a week of fishing and lodging Oct. 10-14 on Lake Washington in Kasota.

Nancy Ross sunfish.jpg
Dave Ross crappie - Copy.jpg

Patrick Beck is a former APG sports editor and a freelance writer. Reach the Southern Minn editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

