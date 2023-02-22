...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...
.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 8
to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Going into Tuesday night, the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team was looking for a way to overcome two back-to-back losses against Southland and Blooming Prairie. The Cardinals’ trip to Glenville provided the jolt they were looking for, as they recorded an 86-60 win over the Wolverines.
Bethlehem started strong and scored over 50 points in the first half to take a 21-point lead going into halftime up 53-32. The Cardinals outscored the Wolverines 33-28 in the second half to secure the 26-point road victory.
Hudson Dillon and Trey Gaytan helped lead the Cardinals to victory behind Dillon’s 31 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks and Gaytan’s 20 points, eight steals, six rebounds and four assists.
Charlie King finished in double figures with 13 points to go along with seven rebounds and two steals. Willie Potter added eight points, Kyle Ernste added six points, Zach Donkers added four points and Owen Dotterweich and Barak Barner added two points each.
Despite a blowout win over the Wolverines, Bethlehem Academy knows there’s still room for improvement as the Cardinals gear up to close out the regular season on the road against Class A No. 8 ranked Hayfield on Friday.
“I thought the game was a little sloppy,” said Bethlehem Academy head coach Ed Friesen. “We missed a number of high percentage shots and didn’t rebound as well as we would like.”