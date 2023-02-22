Going into Tuesday night, the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team was looking for a way to overcome two back-to-back losses against Southland and Blooming Prairie. The Cardinals’ trip to Glenville provided the jolt they were looking for, as they recorded an 86-60 win over the Wolverines.


