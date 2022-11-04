DSC_1723.JPG

Bethlehem Academy seniors, setter Reagan Kangas, left, and middle hitter Jaden Lang defend the net Thursday against Spring Grove. The Cardinals beat the Lions in four and next play 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester for the 1A Section Championship. (Mike Randleman photo/southernminn.com) 

The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team joined its scholastic colleagues (the football team) in advancing to their respective Section 1A championship contests when the girls defeated the Spring Grove Lions 3-1 Thursday in Rochester.


BA senior outside hitter, No. 11 Kate Trump, makes a play on the ball Thursday against the Lions. Trump led serve-receive for the Cardinals with a 2.6 average and had team tops in digs with 24, while eight players with 10 or more digs in the match. (Mike Randleman photo/southernminn.com) 
No. 8 Lindsay Hanson, No. 10 Reagan Kangas, No. 3 Anna Cohen and No. 4 Claire Wisdo rejoice in their match Thursday at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Cardinals beat the Lions 3-1 and will return to Rochester Saturday to vie for the 1A Section Championship. (Mike Randleman photo/southernminn.com) 
Bethlehem Academy junior Sydney Dienst serves against Spring Grove Thursday in Rochester. The Cardinals advanced with a win to play in the 1A Section Championship, Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. (Mike Randleman photo/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

