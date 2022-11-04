The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team joined its scholastic colleagues (the football team) in advancing to their respective Section 1A championship contests when the girls defeated the Spring Grove Lions 3-1 Thursday in Rochester.
The Cardinals, seeded No. 1, ousted Spring Grove in the section semifinal, taking the first two sets, before the Lions came back to win the third in a close frame. BA came back with a strong fourth set and secured the win. Set scores were 29-27, 25-20, 24-26 and 25-16.
"What a fun night of volleyball tonight," Bethlehem Academy volleyball coach Christine Bothun said. "Our serve-receive average was 2.4 tonight, with Kate Trump receiving a 2.6 average." Coaches measure serve-receive on a 3-point scale, with 3 being the highest.
Senior outside hitter and setter Kate Trump had 24 digs to lead the team against the Lions. Senior middle hitter Lindsay Hanson had 20 digs and sophomore defensive setter Anna Tobin and junior outside hitter Sydney Dienst each had 19 digs. Senior setter Reagan Kangas and sophomore defensive setter Anna Cohen both had 17 digs apiece. Senior outside hitter Jaden Lang had 13 digs. Libero Claire Wisdo had 10 digs and sophomore outside hitter and receiving hitter Anna DeMars had five digs.
"We blocked well at the net and our defense fought and chased the ball," Bothun said. Hanson led a cascade of blocking with four solo blocks, nine assists and two ace blocks. Lang had three solo blocks, three assist blocks and four ace blocks.
DeMars had one solo block, eight assist blocks and two ace blocks for Bethlehem Academy. Kangas had one assist block and one ace block. Trump had eight assist blocks and senior receiving hitter and middle hitter Josie Rose had one assist block and two ace blocks. Dienst had one solo block, two assist blocks and one ace block.
"We had very few serving errors and were able to run a quick offense again tonight," coach Bothun said, "incorporating many attack options."
Lang was 17 for 18 serving, Kangas was 16 for 16 with one ace, Dienst was 15 for 15 with one ace, Hanson was 15 for 16, Trump was 14 for 18 with two aces and Cohen was 13 for 14.
Lang was 31 for 39 on attacks with 13 kills, Cohen was one for one, DeMars was 10 for 13 with two kills, Hanson was 48 for 50 with 12 kills, Kangas was 13 for 13, Trump was 51 for 55 with 15 kills, Rose was four for four and Dienst was 35 for 35 with 11 kills.
"Minimizing errors was key along with the energy on the floor, bench and from the stands," Bothun said, noting that it "was a great night for BA Volleyball."
Kangas led the BA setting, going 178 for 180 with 50 assists against the Lions. Wisdo was two for two and Lang, Cohen, Tobin and Hanson were all one for one setting.
BA will now face No. 2 seeded Mabel-Canton in the section championship.
The Mabel-Canton Cougars enter the match with a 33-2 record and a No. 5 state ranking in Class A. Bethlehem Academy enters the match at No. 4 in the state in Class A and a 20-10 record. The Cardinals and Cougars met once this season, at the Burnsville Invitational on Sept. 24, with BA taking the match 2-0.
First serve is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.