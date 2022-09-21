The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team hosted Maple River Tuesday, earning a sweep with set scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-13.
Kate Trump was 15 for 19 serving with six kills. Senior Lindsay Hanson was 13 for 15 serving with nine kills. Ssenior outside hitter Jaden Lang with 13 of 15 serving and two kills.
Sophomore Anna DeMars was nine for 10 serving with one kill. Junior Sydney Dienst was nine for nine serving with three kills.
Reagan Kangas was seven for seven serving with two kills. Olivia Glumack was four for four with three kills. Josie Rose was four for four with one kill. Senior Karlie DeGrood was four for four serving with one kill.
Morgan Wilson was three for three serving with two kills. Anna Tobin was one for one serving.
Setting, Anna Cohen was three for three with one assist. Claire Wisdo five for five with three assists. Reagan Kangas was 71 for 74 with 26 assists. Reagan Kangas was 17 for 17 serving with four aces, Kate Trump was 12 for 13 with two aces and Sydney Dienst was eight for nine with one ace.
Bethlehem Academy coach Christine Bothun said the team started the night a bit slower than we would have liked with five unforced errors in the first set alone. We cleaned up our game and “focused on repeatability one point at a time to come out on top in all three sets.”
She said they set team goals for the night and accomplished them.
“We also were able to get playing time for all 15 of our varsity players and everyone in the stats book,” Bothun said. “It’s a great night when that happens.”
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.