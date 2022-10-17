Bethlehem Academy earned a 3-0 sweep win over Blooming Prairie Friday night with strong serving, plentiful digs and good receiving.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
The Cardinals defeated Blooming Prairie by set scores of 25-16, 25-23 and 25-9.
"We had a great night of serve receive, which allowed us opportunities to run a quick offense," Bethlehem Academy coach Christine Bothun said. "We battled at the net and covered the floor well."
She said Blooming Prairie did a nice job pushing the Cardinals' defense to make tough plays and put up big blocks at the net.
"We communicated very well as a team, worked well together and pulled out a nice win," Bothun said.
Kate Trump led the team in hitting going 31 for 38 with 16 kills. Jaden Lang was 17 for 19 hitting with seven kills. Anna DeMars was three of four hitting with one kill.
Lindsay Hanson was 28 for 32 hitting with 12 kills. Reagan Kangas was nine for 10 hitting with four kills, Josie Rose was five for five hitting, and Sydney Dienst was 16 for 18 with four kills.
Reagan Kangas led the team in setting, going 109 for 113 with 36 set assists. Claire Wisdo was two for two setting with one assist. Anna Tobin was one for one setting. Kate Trump was two for two setting with one assist. Sydney Dienst was one for one setting with one assist.
Sydney Dienst led the Cardinals' serving going 17 for 17 with two aces. Anna Cohen was 14 for 14 serving with two aces. Kate Trump was nine for 10 serving with two aces. Jaden Lang was eight for nine serving with one ace. Reagan Kangas was seven for eight serving, and Lindsay Hanson was three for six serving.
Jaden Lang had two solo blocks, one assist block, two ace blocks and four digs. Karlie DeGrood had two digs, Anna Cohen had 12 digs, Claire Wisdo had 10 digs, and Anna Tobin had six digs.
Lindsay Hanson had two assist blocks, two ace blocks and 10 digs. Reagan Kangas had one solo block, one assist block, one ace block and seven digs.
Kate Trump had one assist block, three ace blocks and 16 digs. Josie Rose had one assist block and one dig, and Sydney Dienst had two ace blocks and seven digs.
