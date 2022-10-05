The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team earned a three-set sweep on the road over the Cobras Tuesday in Triton.
The Buccaneers beat Triton in straight sets at 25-16, 25-20, 25-12.
Senior outside hitter Jaden Lang was 18 for 22 hitting with six kills. Lang was three for three serving and one for one setting. She also had five solo blocks, one assist block, two ace blocks and one dig.
Senior middle hitter Lindsay Hanson was 23 for 26 hitting with 10 kills. Hanson was nine for 13 serving and one for one setting. She had also three ace blocks and two digs.
Senior outside hitter Kate Trump was 30 for 34 hitting with 14 kills, and was one for one setting with one assist. Trump was also 13 for 15 serving with three aces. She had one solo block, one ace block and 18 digs.
Junior outside hitter Sydney Dienst was 20 for 22 hitting with four kills and was one for one setting with one assist. Dienst was nine for nine serving and had one solo block, one assist block and five digs.
"We did a nice job of running a fast tempo offense tonight and kept Triton out of system much of the match," coach Christine Bothun said. "We also covered the floor well as a team and fought to keep balls off the floor."
She said the Buccaneers did a "nice job of accomplishing team goals throughout the match that we set for ourselves, communicated very well and attacked Triton well."
Senior middle hitter Josie Rose was six for six hitting with three kills and had one solo block.
Senior Reagan Kangas was 107 for 108 setting with 31 assists and was six for six hitting with two kills. She was also eight for nine serving and had one solo block, one ace block and 10 digs.
Libero Claire Wisdo was six for six setting with six assists and was six for six serving with one ace. Wisdo also had 26 digs. Sophomore outside hitter Anna DeMars was two for two hitting with one kill. Sophomore Anna Cohen was two for four hitting and eight for 11 serving and had 10 digs. Senior Karlie DeGrood was one for two hitting and one for one serving and had one dig. Anna Tobin had 11 digs.
Bethlehem Academy volleyball team is now 12-7 overall. Bothun said the team's seven losses have all come against ranked teams above them in their class or in larger classes. The Buccaneers are 7-0 in the Gopher Conference. She said the team is looking forward to their Homecoming Game against USC Thursday.
