The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals won in their season finale with early scoring and late defense to defeat Rushford Peterson Trojans 20-13 Wednesday at Bruce Smith Field.
The Cardinals built an early lead with three scores in the second quarter, including a 61-yard punt return and also a 30-yard pass, both by junior widereceiver/defensive back Oliver Linnemann, then outlasted the Trojans for the win.
The Cardinals and Trojans traded defensive stops and punts in the first quarter, including turnovers on downs by the Cardinals, ending in a scoreless first period. One of those BA drives started at midfield and after first downs on a pass completion, and then a scramble by junior quarterback Elliott Viland, the Cardinals got down to fourth down and one on the Trojans' 12-yard line. They ran a quick attempt at a sneak up the middle, but were stopped short.
But on the ensuing drive, the Trojans got backed up by penalties, and then a snap went over the head of Trojans senior quarterback Riley Tesch and Cardinals' senior defensive end Charlie King, already blitzing on the play, came up with the ball for BA in Trojan territory, with under two minutes left in the quarter. Another fourth down, with three yards to go ended on a pass by Viland broken up by the Trojan secondary in the end zone, intended for Linnemann. In all, the Cardinals went one for five on fourth-down conversions, but they made plays when they needed to on offense.
After the first quarter ended, the Cardinals made their first sustained drive. With 6:27 left in the second quarter, Viland completed a pass to junior wide receiver Hudson Dillon for seven yards and a score. The ensuing two-point conversion run by Viland was no good, to make it 6-0.
With good defense, the Cardinals stopped the Trojans' next drive and Trojans senior Andrew Wilkemeyer punted. Linnemann received the punt on the Cardinals' 39 yard line and took the it up the right sideline, untouched, for a 61-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion pass by Viland to Dillon was no good, giving Bethlehem Academy a 12-0 lead.
But the shutout was short-lived as Rushford Peterson answered with a drive that culminated in a pass by Tesch to senior wide receiver Dalton Hoel for a 25-yard touchdown. The point after kick was good by senior kicker Grady Hengel to cut the lead to 12-7.
Bethlehem Academy stayed active on offense and with 40 seconds left in the first half, Linnemann threw a pass Dillon for a 30-yard touchdown. The ensuing two-point conversion run by Viland was successful, making the score 20-7. It was the last score of the game for the Cardinals, but they were able to limit the Trojans to one more score, at 5:14 in the fourth quarter, when Tesch hit Hengel for an 85-yard scoring strike. The point after kick by Hengel was blocked by BA, leaving the final score, 20-13 Cardinals.
Viland finished with nine for 22 passing for 140 yards and a touchdown for Bethlehem Academy. Sophomore running back Bo Bokman led the ground game with 94 yards on 14 carries and junior running back Derrick Sando had 11 carries for 13 yards.
King led the Cardinals in receiving with four catches for 77 yards, Bokman had three catches for 43 yards, Dillon had two catches for 37 yards and senior wide receiver Hunter Conrad had one catch for 13 yards.
King at defensive end led the BA defense with seven tackles, six solo, two sacks and two tackles for a loss, with a fumble recovery. Sando at linebacker had seven solo tackles, two for a loss and one sack. Bokman at defensive back had seven tackles, six solo and one-and-a-half for a loss. Viland at defensive back had five tackles, four solo.
Sophomore Jonah Bunke led the Trojans ground game with 20 carries for 90 yards. Hengel had four carries for 32 yards. Tesch passed for 97 yards and two TDs on five completions in 14 targets, with one interception.