DSC_6102.JPG

No. 10 Bethlehem Academy senior Charlie King homes in on a Trojan return man during a kickoff return Wednesday at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals won in their season finale with early scoring and late defense to defeat Rushford Peterson Trojans 20-13 Wednesday at Bruce Smith Field.

DSC_6866.JPG

Kick six: Junior Oliver Linnemann scores on a 61-yard punt return in the second quarter Wednesday. The Cardinals wide receiver also threw for a TD in Bethlehem Academy's 20-13 win. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
DSC_6233.JPG

Bethlehem Academy senior Hunter Conrad makes a reception for the Cardinals Wednesday at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

