BA Jaden Lang.jpg

Bethlehem Academy middle hitter Jaden Lang serves Thursday against Southland. The Cardinals advanced to the third round of the Section 1A Tournament and will play in Rochester Monday against Rushford-Peterson. (Submitted photo/southernminn.com)

Coming off a Section 1A bye, No. 1 seeded Bethlehem Academy volleyball was not a bit rusty as it made quick work of a win over No. 17 Southland in straight sets Thursday in Faribault.


BA Reagan Kangas.jpg

Cardinals setter Reagan Kangas makes a set Thursday against Southland in Bethlehem Academy's second-round win the the 1A Section Tournament. (Submitted photo/southernminn.com )
Bethlehem Academy volleyball seniors.jpg

Bethlehem Academy's seven seniors stop for a photo after the team beat Southland 3-0 Thursday in the second round of the 1A Section Tournament. From left are middle hitter Lindsay Hanson, defensive setter Karlie DeGrood, setter Reagan Kangas, middle hitter Jaden Lang, receiving hitter/middle hitter Josie Rose, outside setter Kate Trump and manager Grace Kelzer. It was the seniors' last game at Bethlehem Academy gym. (Submitted photo/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments