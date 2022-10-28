Coming off a Section 1A bye, No. 1 seeded Bethlehem Academy volleyball was not a bit rusty as it made quick work of a win over No. 17 Southland in straight sets Thursday in Faribault.
The Cardinals defeated Rebels 3-0 with set scores of 25-9, 25-9 and 25-8.
It was a bittersweet night for seniors on both sides of the court, as six from the Cardinals' squad played the last home match of their high school careers, and two seniors on the Southland Rebels' roster may have played their last games in high school.
Despite BA's top seed, the home court advantage lasted for just one match. The Cardinals will keep playing, but the quarterfinals matches are all at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
BA will take on No. 8 seed Rushford-Peterson in the quarters Oct. 31. The winner there will take on the winner of No. 4 Spring Grove and No. 5 Fillmore Central in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, the quarterfinal matchups are No. 2 Mabel-Canton vs. Alden-Conger and No. 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo vs. No. 6 Hayfield.
Coach Christine Bothun after the match noted the significance for her team's six seniors, middle hitter Jaden Lang, defensive setter Karlie DeGrood, middle hitter Lindsay Hanson, setter Reagan Kangas, outside setter Kate Trump and receiving hitter/middle hitter Josie Rose. It was also senior Grace Kelzer's last game as team manager.
"I think our goal tonight was just to come out strong. We knew it was our last game on the court this season," Bothun said. "So it was just: come out strong, set the tempo of the game right away, play at our level, and make sure we could get playing time for everybody. And I think we accomplished all of that."
She said the team's outlook is good, as it was 11-0 in the conference and was rated first in the strong Section 1A, which has four teams with state rankings.
"We know that it will be good competition down in Rochester," she said. "But otherwise, I think we play really well as a team. We get along really well. We communicate well. I think it's been a good year. It's a great group of kids."
"We'll play Monday," coach Bothun said. "So that'll be different playing on a Monday. But we'll probably watch films tonight (Thursday), when we find out who we play, prepare tomorrow and then be ready to go on Monday."
Senior Jaden Lang led attack stats, going 13 for 14, including 10 kills against the Rebels. Lang was also 12 for 12 serving, with two aces, and had two solo blocks, three assist blocks, two ace blocks and two digs.
Sophomore defensive setter/setter Anna Cohen was six for six attacking with two kills. She was 11 for 12 setting with five assists. Cohen was one for two serving. Cohen also had four digs.
Sophomore outside hitter/receiver hitter Anna DeMars was seven for seven attacking with four kills. DeMars was two for two serving and also had one solo block and six digs.
Senior Lindsay Hanson was nine for 11 attacking with three kills. Hanson was one for one setting with one assist, and 15 for 15 serving with two aces. Hanson also had one assist block, two ace blocks and six digs.
Senior Reagan Kangas was four for four attacking with three kills. Kangas led the team in setting, going 46 for 47, with 22 assists. Kangas was also 11 for 11 serving and had one dig.
Senior Kate Trump was nine for 12 attacking, with six kills, and one for one setting with one assist. Trump was nine for nine serving, with two aces. She also had one assist block, one ace block and seven digs.
Junior outside hitter Sydney Dienst was six for six attacking with three kills. Dienst was 10 for 11 serving with two aces and had one assist block and one dig.
Sophomore defensive setter Brooklyn Becker was 10 for 10 setting with three assists. Becker was also three for three serving with one ace and had two digs.
Sophomore defensive setter Anna Tobin was one for one setting, with one assist and also had 11 digs.
Sophomore middle hitter/receiving hitter Morgan Wilson was four for four attacking, with two kills. She also had one ace block. Senior Josie Rose was four for four attacking and had two assist blocks and two ace blocks. Senior Karlie DeGrood was seven for eight serving and also had three digs. Eighth-grade libero/defensive setter Claire Wisdo had two digs.
The Cardinals serve up against Rushford-Peterson, starting at 6 p.m. Monday.