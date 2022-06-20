...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This heat is resulting in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Bethlehem Academy's Kate Trump claimed All-Conference, All-Section and All-State honors after her season on the diamond. (File photo/southernminn.com)
A strong season on the diamond resulted in a strong showing in individual awards for the Bethlehem Academy softball team. Racking up 17 wins on the year and making it to the Section 1A softball finals had a trio of Cardinals receiving All-Conference honors, along with several being named to the All-Section Team.
Kate Trump, Morgan Wilson and Reagan Kangas all snatched spots on Gopher All-Conference teams for Bethlehem Academy.
Trump smacked her way to a near .500 average at the plate, hitting .491, along with four home runs, 15 runs scored and 23 RBIs during the regular season, earning the junior a spot on the first All-Conference team. Trump picked two wins in the circle as well for the Cardinals.
Right behind Trump had Morgan Wilson toss her way to second team All-Conference.
Wilson’s role as the primary pitcher for Bethlehem Academy helped the freshman to the honor. Her season of 10 wins and an earned run average of 2.07 in 96 and two third innings made a strong case for the award. Hitting .362 with two homers and 16 RBIs surely helped Wilson’s cause for the selection.
Kangas’ junior campaign of slashing .373 placed the junior on the Gopher All-Conference third team to round the awards out for performance on the field.
Just missing out on making one of the first three teams had Anna Tobin, having the freshman receive honorable mention after her season hitting above .400, leading the team with nine stolen bases.
For her strong showings of character both on and off the field, Mercedes Huerta won the Sportsmanship Award for the Cardinals.
All-Section
Surviving and advancing all the way to the Section 1A Championship before falling to Wabasha-Kellogg allowed for five members of Bethlehem Academy to be named to the All-Section Team.
Trump, Wilson, Kangas, Tobin and Josie Rose all were named to the section team for the Cardinals after their run in the playoffs.
All-State
Trump’s spots on both the All-Conference and All-Section teams was joined by a third membership of an even more exclusive selection.
The junior’s play on the field was awarded with a Second Team All-State award.
Offseason
Nearly all of the award winners will return for the Cardinals next year with Trump, Rose, Kangas, Tobin and Wilson expected back.
Sparked by all that proven talent, Bethlehem Academy will no doubt look for another strong season, followed by a deep playoff push.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.