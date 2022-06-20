A strong season on the diamond resulted in a strong showing in individual awards for the Bethlehem Academy softball team. Racking up 17 wins on the year and making it to the Section 1A softball finals had a trio of Cardinals receiving All-Conference honors, along with several being named to the All-Section Team.

Kate Trump, Morgan Wilson and Reagan Kangas all snatched spots on Gopher All-Conference teams for Bethlehem Academy.

Bethlehem Academy's Kate Trump claimed All-Conference, All-Section and All-State honors after her season on the diamond. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Trump smacked her way to a near .500 average at the plate, hitting .491, along with four home runs, 15 runs scored and 23 RBIs during the regular season, earning the junior a spot on the first All-Conference team. Trump picked two wins in the circle as well for the Cardinals.

Right behind Trump had Morgan Wilson toss her way to second team All-Conference.

Wilson’s role as the primary pitcher for Bethlehem Academy helped the freshman to the honor. Her season of 10 wins and an earned run average of 2.07 in 96 and two third innings made a strong case for the award. Hitting .362 with two homers and 16 RBIs surely helped Wilson’s cause for the selection.

Kangas’ junior campaign of slashing .373 placed the junior on the Gopher All-Conference third team to round the awards out for performance on the field.

Just missing out on making one of the first three teams had Anna Tobin, having the freshman receive honorable mention after her season hitting above .400, leading the team with nine stolen bases.

Reagan Kangas swiped a spot on the Gopher All-Conference Third Team. (File photo/southernminn.com)

For her strong showings of character both on and off the field, Mercedes Huerta won the Sportsmanship Award for the Cardinals.

All-Section

Surviving and advancing all the way to the Section 1A Championship before falling to Wabasha-Kellogg allowed for five members of Bethlehem Academy to be named to the All-Section Team.

Trump, Wilson, Kangas, Tobin and Josie Rose all were named to the section team for the Cardinals after their run in the playoffs.

Morgan Wilson (Left) and Anna Tobin (Right) both were recognized for their seasons via spots on the All-Section Team. (File photo/southernminn.com)

All-State

Trump’s spots on both the All-Conference and All-Section teams was joined by a third membership of an even more exclusive selection.

The junior’s play on the field was awarded with a Second Team All-State award.

Offseason

Nearly all of the award winners will return for the Cardinals next year with Trump, Rose, Kangas, Tobin and Wilson expected back.

Sparked by all that proven talent, Bethlehem Academy will no doubt look for another strong season, followed by a deep playoff push.

