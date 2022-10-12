Bethlehem Academy varsity volleyball took a five-set win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Tuesday on the road.
The Cardinals won despite dropping the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-22, needing to win three straight sets to come back, in set scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 15-11.
"We struggled in our first two sets tonight against WEM," Cardinals coach Christine Bothun said, with problems in their "target passes, letting balls drop, serving and getting our blocks up."
"We fought back from as big as seven-point deficits to come up short in the first two sets," Bothun said. "We then dug deep, showed grit, determination and focus, to turn the night around."
Bothun made some adjustments in their line-up and the team "served a bit more consistently, placed balls well on WEM and became a bigger force at the net."
"WEM is a scrappy team that fights for every ball, has good ball placement and serves very strong," Bothun said. "It was nice to see our girls fight and come up with the win this evening."
Jaden Lang was 32 for 37 hitting with 12 kills; one for one setting; 14 for 15 serving; and had two solo blocks, four assist blocks, four ace blocks and five digs.
Anna DeMars was seven for eight hitting with two kills and had two assist blocks, two ace blocks and two digs.
Lindsay Hanson was 46 for 50 hitting with 14 kills; one for one setting; and 12 for 15 serving with three aces; and had three solo blocks, six assist blocks, eight ace blocks and 21 digs.
Reagan Kangas was eight for eight hitting and 165 for 174 setting with 46 assists. Kangas was also 17 for 17 serving and had two solo blocks, one ace block and 15 digs.
Kate Trump was 49 for 52 hitting with 15 kills; two for two setting; 17 for 18 serving with one ace; and had two solo blocks, four assist blocks, one ace block and 28 digs.
Josie Rose was seven for seven hitting with two kills and had two assist blocks, two ace blocks and three digs. Sydney Dienst was 22 for 24 hitting with four kills; 14 for 14 serving with one ace; and had two assist blocks, three ace blocks and five digs.
Anna Cohen was 13 for 14 serving with one ace and had 17 digs. Claire Wisdo had 19 digs and was three for three setting with one assist. Anna Tobin had 21 digs and was one for one setting with one assist.
