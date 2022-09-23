Bethlehem Academy took a four-set win over New Richland-Heartland-Ellendale-Geneva Thursday, winning 3-1.
The Cardinals won the first two sets 25-16, 25-17, despite errors, then dropped the third set 25-17, before preventing a tiebreaker with a 25-23 third-set win.
"We made some amazing plays — hunting the ball down, throwing NRHEG out of system, mixing up our attacks and battling at the net," Bethlehem Academy coach Christine Bothun said, "but our errors continued to hold us back."
Bothun said they were grateful that they came out with the win but that they "definitely have some work to do."
They were able to pull ahead and minimize their errors, as sets No. 1 and 2 went on, but she said they struggled in set 3.
"There was a lot of energy in the gym and NRHEG definitely came with their A-Game," Bothun said. "We were able to battle back after a tough third set to take the win. We have a lot of talent on our side of the court and are looking forward to the Class A Showcase this weekend."
Senior middle hitter Lindsay Hanson went 35 for 40 hitting with 17 kills for Bethlehem Academy. Senior outside hitter Jaden Lang was 32 for 39 with 10 kills. Senior outside hitter Kate Trump hit 34 of 37 with 14 kills. Junior outside hitter Sydney Dienst was 14 for 14 hitting with five kills.
Senior Reagan Kangas hit 11 of 11 hitting with four kills. Sophomore outside hitter Anna DeMars was 10 for 11 hitting with two kills. Senior middle hitter Josie Rose was seven for seven hitting.
Kangas was 134 for 136 in setting with 42 assists. Libero Claire Wisdo was 11 for 11 setting with one assist, and Trump was two for two with one assist.
Trump was 18 for 19 serving with two aces. Sydney Dienst was 17 for 17 with one ace. Kangas was 15 for 15 with one ace. Lang was 13 for 15 serving with one ace. Sophomore Anna Cohen was 11 for 14 serving with four aces. Hanson was eight for nine serving with two aces.
Defensively, Kangas had one assist block, one ace block and 13 digs for Bethlehem Academy. Trump had two assist blocks and 16 digs. Wisdo and Tobin each had had 18 digs.
Lang had two solo blocks, three assisted blocks, two ace blocks and six digs. Cohen had nine digs. DeMars had one solo block, one ace block and one dig.
Hanson had two solo blocks, two assist blocks and three digs. Rose had one solo block, two assist blocks and to digs. Dienst had one ace block and four digs.
