Cardinals senior setter Reagan Kangas bumps the ball in a volley Monday against Rushford-Peterson. No. 1 Bethlehem Academy advanced with a 3-0 win to the 1A Section Semifinals, with a bracket slot opposite No. 4 seed Spring Grove, in a match set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Rochester Mayo Civic Center. (Mike Randleman/southernminn.com)
The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals volleyball team swept away the Rushford-Peterson Trojans Monday in the Section 1A quarterfinals at Rochester Mayo Civic Center. BA won 25-18, 25-13 and 25-19.
"We took the court tonight in Rochester with a lot of energy," coach Christine Bothun said. "We served very well tonight — 93% as a team."
Senior setter Reagan Kangas "did a nice job of running our offense and involving many hitters to keep their blockers guessing," she said.
Kangas finished with 105 sets on 109 attempts, leading to 34 assists. She was also eight for eight hitting with two kills and was 21 for 21 serving. Kangas also had one ace block and 12 digs.
"I was happy with how we played defensively tonight," coach Bothun said. "We dug up a lot of balls, running through them and staying low to hunt them down."
Senior middle hitter Jaden Lang was 16 for 20 hitting with six kills. She was also 15 for 17 serving with two aces. Lang had one solo block, one assist block, three ace blocks and four digs.
Sophomore outside hitter/receiver hitter Anna DeMars was three for three hitting with one kill. She had one assist block and one ace block.
Senior middle hitter Lindsay Hanson was 25 for 26 with 12 kills. She was also six for six setting with two assists, and five for six serving with one ace.
Senior outside hitter Kate Trump was 32 for 35 hitting with 10 kills. She was also one for one setting with one assist. Trump was also 10 for 11 serving and had 12 digs.
Senior receiving hitter/middle hitter Josie Rose was four for five hitting with one kill and had one assist block.
Junior outside hitter Sydney Dienst was 17 for 19 hitting with six kills. She was also 10 for 10 serving with one ace. Dienst had one solo block, one assist block and four digs.
Junior libero Claire Wisdo was four for four setting with one assist and had three digs. Senior defender Karlie DeGrood was one for two serving and had two digs. Sophomore setter Anna Cohen was four for four serving and had four digs. Sophomore defender Anna Tobin had 19 digs.
The No. 1 seeded Cardinals advanced with the 3-0 win to the semifinals, with a bracket slot opposite No. 4 seed Spring Grove, in a match set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center. Spring Grove advanced with a win over No. 5 seed Fillmore Central.
