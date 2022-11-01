Reagan Kangas

Cardinals senior setter Reagan Kangas bumps the ball in a volley Monday against Rushford-Peterson. No. 1 Bethlehem Academy advanced with a 3-0 win to the 1A Section Semifinals, with a bracket slot opposite No. 4 seed Spring Grove, in a match set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Rochester Mayo Civic Center. (Mike Randleman/southernminn.com)

The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals volleyball team swept away the Rushford-Peterson Trojans Monday in the Section 1A quarterfinals at Rochester Mayo Civic Center. BA won 25-18, 25-13 and 25-19.


Jaden Lang

Bethlehem Academy senior Jaden Lang poises to serve against Rushford-Peterson Monday at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Cardinals swept the Trojans. (Mike Randleman/southernminn.com)
Kate Trump

Senior Kate Trump follows the action across the net in Bethlehem Academy's 1A Section quarterfinal match Monday against Rushford-Peterson. (Mike Randleman/southernminn.com)
Anna Tobin

Bethlehem Academy sophomore Anna Tobin celebrates a point in the Cardinals' sweep of Rushford-Peterson Monday in Rochester. (Mike Randleman/southernminn.com)

