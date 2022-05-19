The storm was coming.
Tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth during the contest between Bethlehem Academy and Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger softball Thursday night, there was no telling how much longer the rain would hold off to allow the two to keep competing.
Rather than take the chance and hope for another inning, Kate Trump took matters into her own hands for the Cardinals.
“Stepping up to the plate every time, it’s the same thing. Just because the game is on the line doesn’t mean you do anything different,” she said.
Ripping a double down the left field line, Trump put Bethlehem Academy ahead for good, as the rain started to pour to force the game to come to an early end at the 3-2 five-inning final in Alexander Park.
“Everybody wanted to finish the game, but you it is what it is. You can’t control the weather,” said coach Scott Trump on the abrupt finish.
With storms forecasted for later in the evening, the two teams rushed to squeeze the game in before the field became unplayable.
The Wolverines wasted no time to punch themselves ahead.
Off of freshman pitcher Morgan Wilson, Glenville loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first.
A walk followed by an infield single quickly had Bethlehem Academy in a tight spot as two runs had already crossed home plate.
“They got a couple breaks and took advantage, but Morgan battled back,” said Scott Trump.
Escaping the jam by striking out the next three hitters kept the deficit at two.
The Cardinals then began the comeback effort.
Trump’s double in the bottom of the third to score Reagan Kangas cut the lead to 2-1.
Wilson pitching a quick top of the fourth got the Cardinals back up to bat.
Leading off with a double by Sara Tobin, some small ball tied the game up for Bethlehem Academy.
Bunted over to third by Mercedes Huerta, a ground out by Josie Rose scored Tobin and knotted the game at two apiece into the top of the fifth.
Wilson locked down her fourth consecutive scoreless inning to set up the heroics by the offense in the bottom of the frame.
Kangas’ double with one out gave the chance for Trump’s big hit.
The Wolverines got the next out before Trump stepped into the box.
With two down in the inning, Trump poked a ball down the third base line, staying just fair to score Kangas and complete the Cardinals comeback.
Hail and heavy rain began just moments later and the game was forced to be called.
Trump led at the plate with three hits and two RBIs while Wilson earned the win in the circle.
Now at 12-5 on the year, the Cardinals have now surpassed last season’s win total.
Picking up the victory with sections starting on Monday is crucial to the team, said Kate Trump.
“It’s big for us going into sections with the win tonight.”
Before the team begins its second season, one last regular season contest was up next for the Cardinals on Friday at home versus Lyle-Pacelli.
Flirting with a high seed in the Section 1A tournament, the team can’t overlook the contest, said Trump.
“We know what is in front of us, we just need to stick to what we have been doing.”