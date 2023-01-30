The Bethlehem Academy boys and girls basketball teams had Friday night matchups against the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers. The Cardinals saw the boys go on the road in a 67-41 win and the girls host a strong Panthers team in a 79-40 loss.


