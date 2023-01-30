...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The Bethlehem Academy boys and girls basketball teams had Friday night matchups against the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers. The Cardinals saw the boys go on the road in a 67-41 win and the girls host a strong Panthers team in a 79-40 loss.
Boys Basketball: Bethlehem Academy 67, NRHEG 41
According to boys head coach Ed Friesen, the Cardinals started to pull away from the Panthers midway through the first half when they turned a 19-16 lead into a 41-18 lead by the time they exited the court for halftime.
The Cardinals closed things out by outscoring NRHEG 26-23 in the second half to secure the 26-point road win.
“We took care of it one possession at a time, score on the offensive end, get a stop on the defensive end,” Friesen said. “It was good to see Trey Gaytan hit some three’s tonight after struggling the last couple of games from behind the arc. And, it was good to get some scoring from Aaron Huerta.”
Trey Gaytan led Bethlehem Academy by tying NRHEG’s Daxter Lee as the game’s top scorer with both recording 23 points each. Aaron Huerta and Hudson Dillon finished in double figures with Huerta adding 17 points and Dillon adding 12 points. Dillon also recorded a double-double with 11 rebounds and fell two assists shy of a triple-double.
Charlie Kings recorded eight points, Zach Donkers added four points, Kyle Ernste added two points and Willie Potter added one point.
Girls Basketball: NRHEG 79, Bethlehem Academy 40
There have been few teams that have been able to challenge the now 13-2 NRHEG Panthers. The Cardinals looked to become the third team to hand the Panthers a loss, but ultimately fell to them.
NRHEG jumped out to a 45-20 lead in the first half before closing things out 34-20 in the second half to stay undefeated in Gopher Conference play.
Bethlehem Academy has now dropped back-to-back games since its road win over Medford and will get a chance to avenge an earlier loss to Randolph when it hosts the Rockets on Tuesday night.