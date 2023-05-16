It is something of an oddity, at this point, when Bethlehem Academy softball ends up playing all seven innings of a game.
So far this season, five games have ended early, as the Cardinals rack up run after run, triggering mercy-rule finishes on innocent opponents who likely saw it coming but could do little to stop it.
So when the Cardinals found themselves facing a 4-3 game in the top of the seventh with an opposing runner on second with two outs and a one-run lead in the balance, it was something of a welcome sight for a team that has played in a lot of games but has had to break a sweat in far fewer of them.
The Cardinals would get the out — of course — and Josie Rose quietly pumped her first skyward and jogged towards the dugout there was something of actual celebration on the faces of her teammates. It’s not as though they weren’t excited before, but so many games had been decided so quickly that it was a unique moment when this team had the chance to celebrate a truly hard-fought victory.
This time to the tune of a 4-3 win over Blooming Prairie.
And hard fought it was, the Blossoms going ahead in the top of the first inning 2-0 before the Cardinals responded with a three-run bottom of the first to retake the lead. Blooming Prairie would briefly tie the game in the third inning but the Cardinals would get the game-winning run in the bottom of the third as defense and pitching ruled the day.
There were many plays one could point to that won Bethlehem Academy’s 13th game of the year. It could have been Kate Trump’s steady grab and toss from short to first in the fifth inning. It might have been the not-so-comfortable deep fly ball catch by Lindsay Hansen to end the inning with runners threatening on base even later on.
Maybe it was Morgan Wilson’s steady pitching from the mound, giving up just five hits, or her key triple with two outs that would lead to the go-ahead run. The three RBI effort by Sarah Tobin also makes the list of candidates or perhaps it’s just the overall feeling of comfort that comes from a nearly undefeated team facing the possibility of defeat approached it with smiles in the outfield on a sunny day in Faribault.
A lot of plays, a lot of reasons the Cardinals are 13-1.
“We talked about the next play mentality and for the most part, this team is pretty mentally tough,” manager Scott Trump said after the game. “They battled through that stuff. I'm very proud of them. Not too many things get to them. We played in rain, we played in hail, we played in snow. You’re got to be able to be mentally tough.”
While no coach wants a close game if they can avoid it, there is a reality to the time of year racing towards the Cardinals. The playoffs are around the corner, and this team has been playoff ready for a while now. With two regular season games left before section playoffs begin, the Cardinals are doing their best to stay in the moment. If you don’t, that’s when the moment passes you by.
“People are always asking who you play next week, and I honestly never know,” Trump said with a laugh. “I don't look ahead. I don't care because that one right in front of us is the only one that matters to you right now. And so we try to approach it that way. And I think that's the only way that you can because every game is important. Whether you're playing the eight-seed or the one-seed it doesn't matter. That's how we look at it.”
Time will tell if they can keep the pressure of the moment from getting too big, but if Monday’s test was any indication, the Cardinals appear ready and totally OK with the possibility somebody might make them earn it.