The Medford Tigers returned home Friday to host the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals. Thanks to a steady stream of runs, the Cardinals picked up a 12-1 win over the Tigers in five innings.
Bethlehem Academy opened things up with five runs in the top of the first before scoring a run in the second and third innings and two runs in the fourth inning. Hailey Chambers knocked in Josie Witter in the bottom of the fourth for Medford’s first and only run, but a three-run fifth inning for the Cardinals was enough for an 11-run lead.
The Cardinals were led by multi-hit games from Anna Cohen, Anna Tobin, Kate Trump and Josie Rose. Trump and Rose hit home runs in two-hit games for both with Trump having four RBIs and Rose having two RBIs. Anna Tobin had three hits and three RBIs and Cohen had a team-high four hits. Reagan Kangas, Sarah Tobin and Caitlin Bothun added a hit each.
Medford was led by a two-hit game from Witter, while Grace Keller, Aleah Vogt, Mackenzie Velishek and Hailey Chambers all turned in one hit each. Chambers recorded the lone RBI and Witter scored the lone run.
In the circle, Morgan Wilson picked up the win for Bethlehem Academy and Velishek recorded the loss for Medford while both pitchers tallied six total strikeouts each.
Medford and Bethlehem Academy will rematch in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday when the Tigers travel up to North Alexander Park in Faribault to be hosted at 4:30 p.m. by the Cardinals.