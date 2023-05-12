Bethlehem Academy softball picked up its 12th win of the year Thursday afternoon and needed only 4.5 innings to do so, knocking off Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 13-0 with unrelenting offense and stout defense.
The Cardinals started off the scoring quickly racking up four runs in the bottom of the first inning to put the visitors on the ropes right off the bat. By the end of the afternoon seven different Bethlehem Academy hitters would bat their way onto base while five of those hitters would record an RBI.
It was the Morgan Wilson show though during a quick afternoon of work, batting in four runs while also dishing out eight strikeouts over the course of 20 total at-bats.
Facing stiff pitching and even better defense, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown would manage just three hits all game as Wilson overpowered hitters to keep them off the field of play. And in the case of one deeply hit ball towards center field Lindsay Hanson’s sliding catch ended the inning and one of WEM’s best opportunities all afternoon to put runners in scoring position.
“Great catch,” Cardinals’ manager Scott Trump yelled as Hanson jogged towards the dugout.
Four more runs in the bottom of the third inning would nearly finish off the game and five runs in the bottom of the fourth would do exactly that as WEM was unable to respond in the top of the fifth. Thursday’s victory marked the latest in a growing list of games the Cardinals have ended early with their unrelenting offense.
It was once again a clinical outing for a team that has batted in eight or more runs in seven of its last eight games. At 12-1 on the year the Cardinals have won with an overpowering offense but have also backed it up with solid pitching and strong defensive play in the field for the complete package.
The Cardinals play next on Saturday as part of a multiple team invitational before returning back home on Monday to face Blooming Prairie. The Cardinals will then close out the regular season on the road against Hayfield and Lyle. Section playoffs will begin on May 22nd with the first two rounds hosted by the higher-seeded team before the final three rounds begin at Todd Park in Austin.
It seems likely that Bethlehem Academy will bring their bats, defense and pitching with them no matter where they play, and with something left to prove and state title hopes in their sights, it seems likely few unprepared opponents will catch the Cardinals by surprise.