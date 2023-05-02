For Bethlehem Academy coach Scott Trump, there are two ways to look at the past five days.
On the one hand, the Cardinals lost -their first of the year- 6-0 to Randolph last Thursday on the road. In and of itself losing is fine, it happens and occasionally removing the burden of an undefeated season can come with its benefits.
On the other hand, as Bethlehem Academy blasted past Triton 15-5 in just five innings on Monday afternoon, it was an exercise in not much more than proving what everyone already knows about this Cardinals team: they can bat, hit and field as well as anyone.
“We had chances to score over there last week and we didn't get the hits when we needed it,” Trump said of his team’s lone loss. “We played pretty solid defensively. We pitched well. We just didn't get the hit. Sometimes that's as simple as the game gets. And we hit some balls hard. We just didn't get the hit that we needed.”
And that’s maybe the challenge that Trump and his team faces heading down the back stretch of an already successful season. The Cardinals have proved their point against most of conference, but with Bethlehem Academy, Randolph and United South Central as the only teams in the conference with a winning record, the benchmarking moments are few and far between.
On Monday, it was more or less what fans have come to expect from this team. Triton bounced out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first only for the Cardinals to roll with force, cranking out a six run inning of their own in the bottom of the opening frame. Triton would score two runs the rest of the way while Bethlehem Academy would score two in the second inning and then five in the bottom of the third. Solid fielding with gusty Faribault wind in the outfield was the only thing that kept that score from ballooning even more in the fourth.
Bethlehem Academy saw 18 hits and 15 runs from nine different players in five innings. Easy work for one of the best teams in the state.
But with a Thursday date against USC looming, another rare benchmark moment does as well. It’s one thing to beat up on the teams you should, another to do it against the teams having just as good of a year as you.
“Tomorrow will be the first day in about a month that they’ll have two practices [in a row],” Trump said. “Tuesday and Wednesday, we're looking forward to working on a few things. We haven't hit against live pitching in practice in about two or three weeks. There are some things we have practice execution wise as far as what we do in certain situations [on offense]. So I'm looking forward to a couple of nice days and having two practices in a row.”
Practice might not make the Cardinals perfect anymore with a loss finally in that column, but it can make them better, which is a scary thought for a team that regularly wins with ease.
“Little tiny plays add up over the course of the game and will help you beat really good teams and you’ve got to be able to execute those. This is where you build on that and build competence in those things.” Trump said.