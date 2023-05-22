...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Bethlehem Academy’s Sarah Tobin connects with the ball on a swing during an earlier game in the season. Tobin recorded three hits and four RBIs in the Cardinals’ Friday win over Lyle-Pacelli. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Class A No. 8 ranked Bethlehem Academy Cardinals recorded yet another dominant victory after they went on the road to face Lyle-Pacelli on Friday and recorded an 18-0 shutout over the Athletics.
Bethlehem Academy saw the ball well up and down the lineup after recorded nine different batters recorded at least one hit and 11 different Cardinals scored at least one run.
The Cardinals opened by scoring twice in the top of the first inning before piling on three runs in the second, two runs in the third, four runs in the fourth and seven runs in the fifth to guide them to an 18-0 lead.
Sarah Tobin led the the way by tying Reagan Kangas for a team-high three hits, while also recording team-highs in RBIs with four and runs scored with four.
Anna Tobin, Josie Rose and Caitlin Bothun all recorded two hits each. Kate Trump, Morgan Wilson, Lindsay Hanson and Liv Glumack all recorded one hit each. Outside of Sarah Tobin’s four RBIs, Trump, Wilson, Rose and Bothun all recorded two RBIs each and Anna Tobin and Hanson recorded one RBI each.
In the circle, Wilson pitched three shutout innings with seven strikeouts and no hits or walks allowed. Sarah Tobin took over for two innings and posted one strikeout while only allowing one hit, no walks and no runs.
The Cardinals earned the No. 1 seed to start the Section 1A tournament. Following Monday’s rematch against the No. 8 seeded Athletics, the Cardinals will have the chance of hosting the winner of No. 4 Hayfield and No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday with another win over Lyle-Pacelli.