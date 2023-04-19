Bethlehem Academy rallied late in the bottom of the sixth inning to push past Kenyon-Wanamingo for the second time in eight days on Tuesday afternoon and remain undefeated with a 5-0 record.
It was Kenyon-Wanamingo that would go ahead in the top of the fourth inning on Tuesday, the Cardinals giving up just three hits all afternoon behind a solid complete game by Morgan Wilson, who tossed 13 strikeouts in a seven-inning effort.
Wilson walked just one batter all afternoon.
The Cardinals responded in the bottom of the fourth inning with a run of their own as the trio of Reagan Kangas, Anna Tobin and Kate Trump racked up eight hits near the top of the order to power Bethlehem Academy’s offense.
“This is a good club,” Bethlehem Academy coach Scott Trump said after the game. “They play clean in the field, they play together in the field. And we're pretty deep up and down the lineup. I don't always know which girls are going to put the hits together [but] that's a good problem to have … I never saw anybody hang their head. I never felt like we were ever gonna lose. Those girls knew we were gonna hit.”
Kenyon-Wanamingo would go ahead 2-1 at the top of the fifth inning but Bethlehem Academy would respond in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, nearly scoring even more runs before an outstanding defensive play in the gap prevented the Cardinals from going ahead.
All the same Wilson responded to good offense with a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the sixth to close out any late Kenyon-Wanamingo hopes backing up offense with shutdown pitching. And as the Cardinals vaunted trio of hitters took to the plate, the rest felt like a formality, Bethlehem Academy powering home a four-run bottom of the sixth to take a comfortable lead into the final three outs of the game.
In total four different players would be credited with an RBI while only two Cardinals’ batters would strike out more than once on the afternoon. Kenyon-Wanamingo’s seven errors only helping the Cardinals’ cause.
“I came in the dugout before we batted in the sixth inning and I said we don't have to wait for them to score for us to answer, we could score first,” Trump said with a laugh. “Just jokingly everybody sort of smiled and they knew I was kidding. But seriously, they just got out there and just got out a little more aggressive at the plate and hit the ball a little bit.”
The Cardinals will take their undefeated record on the road to face Medford on Thursday afternoon before returning home next Monday to host NRHEG at North Alexander Park. Bethlehem Academy has scored six or more runs in each of its five games while having yet to give up more than three in any one contest.