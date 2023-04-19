Bethlehem Academy rallied late in the bottom of the sixth inning to push past Kenyon-Wanamingo for the second time in eight days on Tuesday afternoon and remain undefeated with a 5-0 record.

morgan wilson 2023

Morgan Wilson works another batter during her seven-inning victory. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)


Kate trump 2023

Kate Trump looks to make contact during an at-bat. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
anna tobin dugout 2023

Anna Tobin looks on from the dugout. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
coach scott trump 2023

Coach Scott Trump watches as his team hits during Tuesday's win. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
BA softball huddle

Bethlehem Academy huddles after a win over Kenyon-Wanamingo. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.

