Tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Sarah Tobin is standing on second base roughly 120 feet from a second-round victory in the Section 1A softball tournament.
Standing at home, Josie Rose takes a deep breath, prepares, and swings.
The crack of the bat, as Rose sends Tobin on a sprint at North Alexander Park, is matched only by the surprisingly loud roar of a Bethlehem Academy crowd anxious to see the Cardinals come out on the right side of a now 1-0 win over Mayfield on Tuesday afternoon.
A double-elimination tournament changes the weight behind the adage, but like they say, survive and advance.
If Bethlehem Academy’s 14-0 thumping on Monday was a showcase of the Cardinals’ offense, then Tuesday’s grind-it-out win against Mayfield was a showcase of mental toughness, defense and pitching.
On the mound for her second start in 24 hours, Morgan Wilson struck out 12, bringing her strikeout count to 19 of her last 36 batters faced. Wilson also did not walk a single batter over her seven inning effort. Behind her a group of glove-steady outfielders who nabbed fly balls, and grounders all afternoon not registering an error all afternoon.
“I made a mistake on our pitch call and the top of the seven to their best hitter, and she guessed the changeup and she lined it,” manager Scott Trump said after the day. “Our left fielder covered me for me that play.”
For a team known for its offense, the Cardinals managed just four hits over the course of the afternoon. Hayfield meanwhile tallied up just two hits, effectively never threatening the Cardinals on base despite the low-scoring affair.
Bethlehem Academy will face Kenyon-Wanamingo at Todd Park in Austin on Thursday evening for a date in the section semifinals. The Cardinals will head into the meeting with some extra confidence already owning two victories over Kenyon-Wanamingo this season, both coming in mid-April by eight and four runs respectively.
Not to be lost in all the drama and bigger goals, Tuesday evening’s victory marked the last game of the year at home for the Cardinals who will play at neutral sites for as long as the season continues.
“I saw a couple of seniors I don't normally see teary eyed - they're a pretty tough group of kids,” Trump said. “I heard them when they were walking out to take the fence down. They got together and they said this is the last time we get to play on this field.”
But if Trump and his tenacious Bethlehem Academy squad can continue to grind out the close games and impose their will when the opportunity strikes, it’ll be far from their last game of the season together, no matter where the games are played.