Tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Sarah Tobin is standing on second base roughly 120 feet from a second-round victory in the Section 1A softball tournament.

Josie.JPG

Josie Rose makes contact on her game-winning hit. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)


Winner.png

The Cardinals celebrate the winning run crossing home. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
anna.JPG

Anna Tobin prepares for her at-bat. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
scott.JPG

Scott Trump looks on as Hayfield pitches. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Huddle.JPG

Bethlehem Academy huddles between innings in a close 0-0 game. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments