BA's Derrick Sando finds a seam on the way to a 50-yard TD Friday against Wabasha-Kellogg. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals football team reeled off big play after big play in a Homecoming win over the Wabasha-Kellogg Falcons Friday at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault.

Bo Bockman runs the ball against the Wabasha-Kellogg Falcons Friday at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Hudson Dillon scores on a 63-yard catch and run on a pass from Oliver Linnemann as Bethlehem Academy scored five TDs in the eight offensive plays in the first half Friday against Wabasha-Kellogg. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Bethlehem Academy linebacker Willie Potter comes up with the ball after recovering a Falcons fumble on the 23-yard line. On the next play, Sando ran 23 yards for his second TD of the game. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Bethlehem Academy junior running back Derrick Sando scores on a 23-yard carry in the first quarter Friday against the Falcons of Wabasha-Kellog. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Hudson Dillon scores on a two-point conversion in the first quarter Friday at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Bethlehem Academy's Hudson Dillon and Hunter Conrad pressure Wabasha-Kellogg QB Garret Pavelka in the first quarter Friday in the Cardinals' 56-14 win. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
BA's Oliver Linnemann passes after taking a handoff for a 63-yard TD catch and run by Hudson Dillon. Linnemann was one of three players to pass for TDs Friday, including two by Elliott Viland and one by Kyle Ernste. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
