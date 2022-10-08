The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals football team reeled off big play after big play in a Homecoming win over the Wabasha-Kellogg Falcons Friday at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault.
The Cardinals kicked off to start the game and forced a punt, which was fumbled on the return and recovered by the Falcons for a fresh set of downs. W-K backed itself up with a holding callwas forced to punt. The Cardinals offense took the field for the first time at 7:39, with junior QB Elliott Viland scrambling for 11 yards to midfield, then on their second play, junior running back Derrick Sando rumbled for 50 yards and a touchdown. Viland then passed to Hudson Dillon for the extra point.
The Falcons took over at their own 16 to start the next drive, but a pass to the right flat caught by tight end Henry Meyer was fumbled and recovered by Bethlehem Academy linebacker Willie Potter, on the 23-yard line. On the next play, Sando ran 23 yards for his second TD, and then Viland hit Dillon for the PAT to put the Cardinals on top 16-0 for the last of the scoring in the first quarter.
Bethlehem Academy scored three more TDs i the second quarter, with three two-point conversions to take a 40-0 lead into halftime. At 10:05 in the quarter, junior wide receiver Oliver Linnemann took a handoff around the right end and passed to Hudson Dillon on a catch-and-run, with Dillon weaving through would-be tacklers on 63-yard scoring run. Potter ran in the PAT to make it 24-0.
Viland then passed to Linnemann for a 27-yard score, at the 5:30 mark, with Sando running in the PAT, to make it 32-0. Viland made another TD pass to Charlie King for 23 yards with 1:49 left before the half. The QB then ran in the PAT for the 40-0 halftime lead.
Sophomore running back Bo Bockman scored on a 5-yard run, the only TD in the third quarter for Bethlehem Academy, with Potter running in the PAT. Senior quarterback Kyle Ernste passed for the final TD of the game for the final TD of the game for the Cardinals, 26 yards to Dillon, then Erste ran in the PAT for the final score or BA, to go up 56-0.
Wabasha-Kellogg scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a 30-yard TD run by sophomore Garret Pavelka, then Pavelka passed to senior Jacob Solberg for the PAT, with 9:13 left in the game. The Falcons scored again with 50 seconds left on the clock, on a 7-yard run by freshman Gavyn Castagnaro, with the PAT pass by freshman Charlie Traun to sophomore Matt Fox failing, leaving the final score, 56-14.
Bethlehem Academy coach Jim Beckmann said he was happy with his team's play, with the offense running eight plays in the first half and scoring five touchdowns, and churning out 327 total yards for the game on 22 plays, 11 passing and 11 rushing.
He entered the game worrying that the players might look past Wabasha-Kellogg, but the Cardinals running backs ran hard and the line did some good blocking. And with 40 points at the half, he was able to give all of his players playing time.
"All 29 guys on the roster who are eligible got out there to play multiple snaps," Beckmann said, which was good for players who don't get as many reps, and good for the Homecoming game.
Beckman said Elliott Viland had a good night, as did full backs Derrick Sando, Bo Bockman and Willie Porter. He said the stats are a little misleading against a team that is rebuilding, but the team performed well.
Beckmann said the TD pass on the around-end run and pass by Linnemann was something that worked pretty effectively when they used it twice against Kenyon-Wanamingo last week, and worked well in the one play for a 63-yard score Friday, when Dillon was able to elude five defenders inside the Falcons' 20-yard line and still make it into the end zone.
Sando finished with four carries for 96 yards, Bockman had six carries for 73 yards, Viland ran once for 11 yards and Potter had three carries for six yards. Dillon caught two passes for 89 yards, Linneman caught one for 27 and senior Charlie King caught one for 23 yards.
Linnemann also had one completion for 63 yards and a TD, Viland had two completions for 50 yards and two TDs and Ernste had one completion for 26 yards and a TD.
Defense
Sophomore Barak Barner led the defense with four solo tackles. Senior Noah Ardolf had three solo tackles and two assists. Viland had three solo tackles. Junior Michael Crone had two solo tackles and one assist. King had two solo tackles. Sando had one solo tackle and two assists. Junior Matt Twaites had two solo tackles. Freshman Tommy Kunze had two solo tackles. Junior Matthew Friesen had one solo tackle and one assist. With one solo tackle each were junior Harrison Gibbs, Linnemann, Potter, freshman Luke Caron, sophomore Peter Schoolmeesters, freshman Brecken Kaderlik, freshman Franklin Johnson and sophomore Noah Casper. Bokman and senior Hunter Conrad each had an assist on a tackle.
Short week
Beckmann said the Cardinals next play Thursday, at Winona State Stadium, against the Cotter Ramblers, and they look forward to being able to play on the Division II field turf.