...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING
ALONG I-90...
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Abnormally warm temperatures have allowed relative humidity
values to drop to around 25 percent today and they are expected to
fall to around 20 percent Thursday afternoon. This dry air
combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for
fires to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND
BREEZY WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...areas in Minnesota along and southeast of a line
from New Ulm to Blaine.
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
The Bethlehem Academy softball team is now two games into its 2023 season and is so far undefeated, following an 8-3 road win over the Goodhue Wildcats on Tuesday.
The hosting Wildcats got up early on the Cardinals with one run in the bottom of the first and a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to go up 3-0 heading into the third inning.
But the Cardinals bounced right back and tied things up 3-3 in the top of the third inning before using a four-run fifth inning and a one-run seventh inning to secure the 8-3 road victory.
Anna Tobin led the Cardinals offensively with a team-high three hits, while Morgan Wilson, Sarah Tobin and Caitlin Bothun all recorded multi-hit games as well with two hits each. Kate Trump, Josie Rose and Lindsay Hanson all recorded one hit each. Trump, Hanson, Anna and Sarah Tobin and Anna Cohen all recorded one RBI each.
In the circle, Wilson picked up the win by tossing all seven innings and posting six strikeouts while only surrendering three hits, three walks and one earned run.
The Cardinals (2-0) are ready to return home and look to improve to 3-0 when they host their home opener Thursday against Maple River.