Bethlehem Academy rallies for victory By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 Updated 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Being handed a 5-9 loss the day prior, the Bethlehem Academy softball team did not have to dwell long on the defeat, bouncing back for a 6-3 come from behind victory Thursday over Triton on the road.Starting as a pitchers' duel, Triton was able to break the ice in the first inning with a single run, while the Cardinals answered to tie the game at one apiece through four completed innings.The Cobras were able to jump back out in front in the bottom of the fifth by a single run as Bethlehem aimed to retort. Trailing 2-1 into the top of the sixth inning, the Cardinals were able to respond with a rally of their own, scoring three runs to jump ahead by the 4-2 tally. Key to the three-run inning was a two out two-run home run by the Cardinals’ Kate Trump to push Bethlehem ahead. The blast was Trump’s second of the day. Now leading, Cardinals’ pitcher Morgan Wilson was able to answer with a shutout inning to send the game to a seventh and final inning. Adding a couple of insurance runs in the top half of the frame, despite a run by the Cobras, Wilson was able to close out the game at the 6-3 score. The freshman pitcher in Wilson took the win in the contest, with the complete game, allowing just a single earned run. Helping Trump carrying the load at the plate, Sarah Tobin had a three hit day, knocking in two runs herself. Now sitting at 3-2, the Cardinals next battled Medford on Friday, April 29. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Morgan Wilson Inning Sport Baseball Softball Pitcher Kate Trump Bethlehem Academy Victory Long Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Oldest Farmer Seed and Nursery building to be demolished Jury convicts Rice County man in long-awaited racketeering case Charges: Woman fled while drunken driving with children in car Council majority supports Farmer Seed redevelopment subsidy Retiring Faribault Police officer had 'the gift of gab' Upcoming Events Apr 29 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29 Adult Night Out: Spring Ephemerals Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Apr 29, 2022 Apr 30 Great River Greening - Buckthorn Bust Sat, Apr 30, 2022 Submit an Event