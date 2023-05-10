The Bethlehem Academy softball team hasn't been too far removed from their Friday, May 5 road victory over the Medford Tigers. But after Tuesday, the Cardinals recorded their second win over Medford in the span of five days after hosting and defeating the Tigers 9-3.
Medford took a brief 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but the Cardinals answered right back with runs scored in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Bethlehem Academy cut the Medford lead down to 3-2 in the third and took the lead with a three-run fourth inning. One run in the fifth and three runs in the sixth powered the Cardinals' 9-3 win.
Anna Tobin recorded a team-high three hits with Morgan Wilson, Josie Rose and Lindsay Hanson recording two hits each and Anna Cohen, Reagan Kangas, Sarah Tobin and Caitlin Bothun recording one hit each. Wilson's three RBIs led the team, while Cohen, Kangas, Rose and Hanson recorded one RBI each.
In the circle, Wilson pitched all seven innings and posted five strikeouts in the process. She surrendered six hits, two walks and two earned runs.
Bethlehem Academy will look to add another win when the Cardinals stay home on Thursday to host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown before competing in the Pine Island Invitational on Saturday.