The Bethlehem Academy softball team hasn't been too far removed from their Friday, May 5 road victory over the Medford Tigers. But after Tuesday, the Cardinals recorded their second win over Medford in the span of five days after hosting and defeating the Tigers 9-3.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments