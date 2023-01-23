(BA GBB) Anna Cohen

Sophomore guard Anna Cohen (3) brings the ball up the court for the Cardinals during their road win over Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

(BA GBB) Anna Cohen

The Medford and Bethlehem Academy girls basketball teams clashed in Gopher Conference action inside Medford High School Friday night. It was the Cardinals that emerged as the winner, with a 52-44 road victory over the hosting Tigers.


(BA GBB) Kate Trump

Senior guard Kate Trump (11) knocks down a jumper during their road win over Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

