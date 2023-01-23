The Medford and Bethlehem Academy girls basketball teams clashed in Gopher Conference action inside Medford High School Friday night. It was the Cardinals that emerged as the winner, with a 52-44 road victory over the hosting Tigers.
Bethlehem Academy opened with a four-point lead with a driving layup from senior guard Karlie DeGrood and an open jumper for fellow senior guard Kate Trump. The Cardinals were able to stay in front for a couple of minutes before the Tigers responded.
Senior guard Andrea Bock knocked down some free throws to cut the Cardinals lead down to 11-9 and found an open look from beyond the arc on Medford’s next possession to put the Tigers ahead 12-11.
Offense cooled off on both ends and senior forward Lindsay Hanson was able to break through a scoreless stretch from both ends by hitting some free throws to put the Cardinals back ahead with a 13-12 lead. Olivia Ward hit some free throws of her own to put the Tigers back ahead by one point.
Trailing 19-18, DeGrood went to the line for the Cardinals and tied things up before a 3-pointer from Anna Cohen and a shot down low from Morgan Wilson helped Bethlehem Academy close out the first half with a 24-21 lead.
The Cardinals extended their lead up to seven-points to open the half thanks to back-to-back baskets from Hanson down low, which helped Bethlehem’s offense to start clicking more and more throughout the second half.
Peyton Snow managed to cut the lead down to 31-24 for the Tigers, but the Cardinals were getting too many shots to fall for them to keep up. A mid-range shot for Anna Tobin and a corner three for Anna Cohen helped the Cardinals lead extended into double digits.
Trailing 50-37 with just over a minute remaining, Bock led the Tigers on one last offensive surge. Bock hit a pull-up jumper and followed with a steal and score to cut it down to a nine-point deficit before draining a 3-pointer following some missed free throws to make it a 50-44 with nearly 35 seconds left.
Tobin ended up going to the line with nearly 25 seconds left and made both of her free throw attempts to help ice the game and secure the road win for the Cardinals.
Trump led the Cardinals in scoring behind her 13 points, while Cohen and Tobin both scored nine points each and Hanson and Jocelyn Simones scored eight points each. Degrood added three points and Wilson added two points.
Andrea Bock led the Tigers as the game’s leading scorer behind her 21 points. Ward followed with nine points and was joined by Snow with seven points, Grace Keller with three points and Amanda Bock and Jillian Kellen with two points each.
Medford goes on a series of road games where its plays at Randolph on Monday, at Maple River on Tuesday and at Triton on Friday. Bethlehem Academy travels to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday and will return home Friday to host New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.