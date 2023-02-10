Bethlehem Academy girls basketball put together an impressive bounce-back victory on Thursday night, knocking off Medford 53-35 to give the Cardinals two wins in their last three games. The victory also gave Bethlehem Academy a regular season sweep over Medford winning earlier in the year 52-44 on the road.

Reach.JPG

Anna Tobin draws a foul in the first half of the Cardinals' win Thursday. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)


Pass.JPG

Reagan Kangas [10] looks to make a pass against Medford. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Free Throw.png

Brooke Johnson steps up to make a free throw in a win over Medford. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Defense.JPG

Anna Tobin contests a shot. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

