Bethlehem Academy girls basketball put together an impressive bounce-back victory on Thursday night, knocking off Medford 53-35 to give the Cardinals two wins in their last three games. The victory also gave Bethlehem Academy a regular season sweep over Medford winning earlier in the year 52-44 on the road.
“I thought it was a great team win tonight,” head coach Scott Trump said. “We did a good job on both ends of the floor, controlling tempo and playing physically. Our seniors stepped up and played a great game.”
Bethlehem Academy also celebrated senior night on Thursday, honoring Josie Rose, Lindsay Hanson, Brooke Johnson, Kate Trump, Reagan Kangas, Karlie DeGrood and manager Destinee Fregoso.
The game started out as a fairly back-and-forth affair with neither team taking hold more than halfway through the first half. By the 6:45 mark the Cardinals held just a two-point 17-15 lead.
It wouldn’t stay that way for long though, three pointers and rebounds seeing that lead balloon to a 32-18 halftime lead behind a 15-3 run to close out the first half. By the end of the night the Cardinals would see their sharing of the ball turn out to be fruitful, registering 12 assists on 18 made baskets.
Medford would hang around in the second half behind a 12-point effort from Andrea Bock but a 16-point performance by Bethlehem Academy’s Anna Cohen who went 4-for-8 from beyond the arc, would prove to be far too much for Medford to handle. Bethlehem Academy had an answer to each Medford push and in turn, Thursday night’s outcome was never really in question.
Brooke Johnson and Lindsay Hanson would each chip in eight points of their own in support of Brock in the winning effort as the Cardinals got scoring from nine different players by the end of the night. Meanwhile Medford would shoot just 26% from the field and lose the rebounding battle 45-22.
Josie Rose and Hanson each brought down eight rebounds as the Cardinals dominated on the glass throughout the course of the night. A fairly foul-free outing also saw Medford shoot just nine free throws by the end of game while the Cardinals went a modest 9-for-19 from the charity stripe.
Bethlehem Academy closed out the home schedule on Friday night against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. You can read about that contest early next week. Following that contest the Cardinals are set to travel on the road for the two remaining games of the regular season. At 9-10 on the year so far this season, the Cardinals could find their way to a winning 2022-23 campaign with a strong finish to the year.
Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)