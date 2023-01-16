Bethlehem Academy couldn’t overcome cold shooting in the first half, as the Cardinals fell 46-31 to Blooming Prairie, dropping to 1-6 in Gopher Conference play and 6-6 on the year overall.
It was an offensive struggle for Bethlehem Academy in the opening 18 minutes of play, scoring just eight points as the Cardinals worked hard to generate clean looks at the basket with the occasional turnover ending promising offensive possessions. For its part Blooming Prairie did not start out much hotter from the field but a gradual series of makes saw an early margin turn into an eventual 21-8 halftime lead.
“The first half, it was a struggle with execution at times,” Bethlehem Academy coach Scott Trump said after the game. “It's just simple things - we talked about good spacing and understanding where we were and we talked about just making a few small adjustments to be able to get into our offense. We understand what we want to accomplish offensively, but to get there, it takes a couple of steps to give yourselves opportunities to score.”
To the Cardinals' credit, they did better in the second half, doubling their first half scoring total in fairly short order. The problem of course was that Blooming Prairie did the same, holding Bethlehem Academy at a distance for the entirety of the second half. For each move the Cardinals looked to make, Blooming Prairie had a response.
Anna Cohen led the way for the Cardinals with 10 points as Bethlehem Academy shot just 26% from the field while going two-for-14 from beyond the arc. Blooming Prairie didn’t do much better, shooting just 30% from the field but 15 offensive rebounds coupled with 19 turnovers by Bethlehem Academy opened the door for many second chance opportunities and possessions.
In addition to Cohen’s scoring, Lindsay Hanson quietly chipped in a solid eight-point, eight-rebound and three-assist night for the Cardinals, who will look to bounce back with a victory over the course of a three-game road trip starting next week.
“These girls are as hard of working group of girls [as you’ll find].” Trump added. “There was no head hanging in the locker room. All they want to do is absorb what we're talking about as coaches and then take what we talked about and execute on it. As a coach, I can't ask for anything else. They just work hard and they do what I ask.”
The Cardinals’ road trip starts this coming Tuesday with a clash against Hayfield before additional road games against Medford and Kenyon-Wanamingo. Bethlehem Academy will return home in two weeks for a Friday night meeting against NRHEG.
“You can’t just play 18 minutes of basketball,” Trump said. “They know that, and they understand that.”
Ben Jones is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
