Bethlehem Academy couldn’t quite hang on against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (WEM) Friday night, falling 57-48 to close out the regular season home schedule.
“Sometimes you do all the work as an offensive rebounder and the ball doesn’t go your way,” Cardinals’ head coach Scott Trump said after the game. “I think it was anyone’s basketball game until about two and a half, two minutes to go. We didn’t get a couple of calls and didn’t get the bounces.”
Bethlehem Academy did struggle to pull down key rebounds on Friday evening, WEM managing to grab 14 offensive boards while the Cardinals were only able to get their hands on four. The overall rebounding disparity was not quite as bad with both ends of the court taken into account with WEM finishing ahead by just a 30-24 margin. All the same, second chance points and 15 Bethlehem Academy turnovers only hurt the Cardinals' cause.
Despite what would turn out to be a lopsided game on the offensive glass, both teams landed and took punches in the first half. With 18 minutes gone by it was a 20-19 game with the Cardinals trailing at the break.
The second half was largely the same as the teams traded baskets and mini scoring runs looking to take control of the game. WEM would eventually go ahead in the game’s final stages and Bethlehem Academy’s inability to grab offensive rebounds only accentuated a colder 39% shooting night, even as the Cardinals managed a 7-for-14 clip from beyond the arc.
It was a physical affair throughout the evening as WEM pressed the length of the court and made Bethlehem Academy work for everything on the offensive end of the floor. In total the game saw 41 fouls called over the course of the night, a clip that worked out to just over a foul per minute. The Cardinals would stay within striking distance in the game’s final two minutes but free throws and the clock didn’t not pair well with the comeback efforts As WEM led by near double-digits.
Kate Trump paced the Cardinals with 18 points while Lindsay Hanson chipped in 11 of her own as the only two Bethlehem Academy players to hit double-digits on the night. Trump had a particularly efficient night going 7-for-10 from the floor while Hanson also managed a quality outing going 5-for-9 from the field.
At 8-11 on the year the Cardinals will head on the road for the final two games of the regular season before getting underway in postseason play. The Cardinals will play Southland on Tuesday evening before traveling to Blooming Prairie. Section playoff action will get underway next Tuesday.