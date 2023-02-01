Bethlehem Academy girls basketball was able to enjoy the taste of victory yet again, as the Cardinals eventually rolled past Randolph 58-46 Tuesday night, picking up a second victory in four games to slowly turn the tide, after winning just two of their last eight contests.
The Cardinals came out hot, managing to take an early 21-7 lead behind quality shooting, a trend that would continue throughout the night, as Bethlehem Academy shot a scorching 61% from beyond the three-point line, hitting 11-of-18 attempts from deep.
Despite the Cardinals' effective perimeter attack, Randolph managed to claw back into the game, trailing by only a few baskets before a late first half transition hoop gave Bethlehem Academy a 29-20 advantage at the break.
After falling 55-39 to Randolph earlier in the year, Bethlehem Academy coach Scott Trump couldn’t argue after the game with a very simple rule of basketball; it’s a lot easier to win if the shots go in.
“We shot the ball pretty well,” Trump said after the game with a laugh. “But honestly, the spacing [helped] and the shots we took were all good shots. I would have lived with whether we made them or missed them with the shots that we were getting. Tonight before the game I said it was about winning the 50/50 balls and the physical battles and we did that tonight all so that was a difference in the game. Energy wise from the bench to the players was fantastic.”
The second half was a closer affair than the first but the Cardinals kept the visitors at arms reach even as Randolph closed the gap to a 46-39 margin with 7:15 to go. Despite the increasingly close game, Bethlehem Academy managed to dictate the terms of the final minutes, made shots, timely baskets and sound rebounding leading the way.
By the end of the night the Cardinals out rebounded Randolph 24-10 on the defensive end of the floor, while getting double-digit scoring from the trio of Anna Cohen [14 points] Anna Tobin [15 points] and Kate Trump [14 points].
In turn, as the game’s final minutes ticked down, Bethlehem Academy found itself ahead by nearly 20 points. Randolph would chip into that lead, but a strong 36 minute effort by the Cardinals was too much for a comeback effort to overcome.
“These girls come to practice every day,” Trump added. “I don't have to worry about whether they're ready to practice or play. Sometimes there's other things that go into how hard and how much energy I get to see him games, but this group just wants to compete and win.”
That is perhaps the real story of Tuesday night’s victory. Losing can be a difficult enterprise and as the Cardinals looked to face a team that had beaten them once already this season and sat on the wrong end of more than a few games recently, Bethlehem Academy put together one of its best efforts of the season and came out the other side with a victory.
The Cardinals will travel next to face Triton before returning home for two games, the first against Medford. Over that span, Trump hopes his team will continue to take steps towards becoming the team it wants to be. And Tuesday night was certainly a step in the right direction.
“I told him before the game, I said just give me your best you today,” Trump said. “So I need it. We'll live with the results after that. And that's the most important thing to me. It's always about the group and the [rest] will take care of [itself].”