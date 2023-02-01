Josie Rose.JPG

Josie Rose dribbles the ball up the court. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Bethlehem Academy girls basketball was able to enjoy the taste of victory yet again, as the Cardinals eventually rolled past Randolph 58-46 Tuesday night, picking up a second victory in four games to slowly turn the tide, after winning just two of their last eight contests.


Hanson.JPG

Lindsay Hanson prepares to shoot. She had eight points Tuesday night. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Anna Tobin.JPG

Anna Tobin looks to make a pass against Medford. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Team.JPG

Bethlehem Academy huddles up during a timeout during Tuesday's win. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.

