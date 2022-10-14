Bethlehem Academy football forced seven turnovers and the offense scored 10 touchdowns, including five in the second quarter on the way to a 67-13 route of Cotter Thursday at Winona State University stadium.
Cardinals quarterback Elliott Viland threw for three TDs and ran for another, and running backs Bo Bokman and Derrick Sando both topped 100 yards rushing with two TDs each and Bethlehem Academy surged to a 47-6 halftime lead.
Bethlehem took a 12-0 lead in the first quarter with a run by Viland, then a scoring pass by him to Oliver Linnemann at the 3:53 mark. Cotter answered early in the second quarter with a pass by QB Gabe Stewart for four yards to Luke Gardner to score. The PAT failed, to give BA a 12-6 lead, with 11:40 left in the first half.
Bethlehem Academy then ran off five straight scores, starting with a 50-yard run to the end zone by Bokman, and a two point conversion run by Viland to go up 20-6. Sando had a nine-yard TD and a two point conversion run to make it 28-6.
Bokman had a five-yard score with a point after kick by Charlie King to put BA up 35-6. Sando capped the next drive with a five-yard run, and the point after kick failed to make it 41-6.
Bethlehem Academy scored once more in the first half, with 47 seconds left, on a 10-yard pass by Viland to King, then the point after kick by King was blocked to send it to halftime with the Cardinals up 47-6.
Viland hit Willie Potter for a nine-yard score in the third, and another PAT by King was blocked to make it 53-6.
With 2:39 left in the third, BA's Barak Barner scored on a two-yard run and the two-point conversion pass by Viland made it 61-6.
Cotter got on the scoreboard again with 11:12 left in the fourth quarter on a 35-yard scoring run by Dane Guzzo, and the point after kick by Luke Gardner is good to make it 61-13.
Bethlehem Academy's Kyle Ernste scored the last TD on a seven-yard run, and the two point conversion pass by Kyle Ernste to Hunter Conrad is no good for the final score of 67-13.
The Cardinals had 519 yards of total offense on 53 plays, with 182 yards in the air on 10 for 16 passing. They had 337 yards rushing and 182 yards receiving. Viland passed for 114 yards and led the defense with three interceptions.
Bokman had nine carries for 143 yards and Sndo had 11 totes for 100 yards. Samuel Fregoso had five carries for 59 yards. King had five receptions for 107 yards and a score. Willie Porter had one catch for nine yards and a score and Oliver Linnemann had one catch for four yards and a TD, and also had an interception on defense. Hudson Dillon and Noah Ardolf also had interceptions for BA.
Barak Barner led the Cardianals defense with five tackles including four solo, Sando had three solo tackles and three assists and Dillon had two solo tackles.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.