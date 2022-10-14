Bethlehem Academy sideline.jpg

Bethlehem Academy, shown at the sidelines in a game last week, played Cotter Thursday at Winona State University stadium, and brought home a 67-13 win. (Staff photo/southernminn.com)

Bethlehem Academy football forced seven turnovers and the offense scored 10 touchdowns, including five in the second quarter on the way to a 67-13 route of Cotter Thursday at Winona State University stadium.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

