A 3-0 win over Hayfield Tuesday gave Bethlehem Academy a sweep over their conference rivals, ending the season 11-0 and winners of the Gopher Conference.
"Tonight was the last night of conference play, resulting in us being 11-0 and Gopher Conference Champions," coach Christine Bothun said. "We also celebrated senior night."
"Tonight was a special night honoring our seniors. Kate Trump, Reagan Kangas, Lindsay Hanson, Jaden Lang, Josie Rose and Karlie DeGrood have been a part of our program since elementary school," Bothun said. "They work extremely hard, are great teammates, are fantastic role models to our younger players and compete."
"They have been an integral part of our program and will be greatly missed next season," she said. "But we are looking for a strong push now into section play."
Bethlehem Academy took the sweep with set scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-21.
"Tonight we worked well together as a team and chased down many balls," coach Bothun said. "Hayfield did a nice job of mixing up the attack, but our defense did their job by making adjustments."
"We fought to throw them out of system and did a nice job making plays on the court," she said. "It was a fun night of volleyball followed by a great celebration of our seniors and our accomplishments so far this season."
Lindsay Hanson led hitting, going 27 for 32 with eight kills. She also was four for four setting and five for eight serving, with three solo blocks, three assist blocks, two ace blocks and 16 digs.
Kate Trump was 24 for 27 and led the team with 10 kills. She was also one for one setting with one assist and seven for eight serving, with two solo blocks, one ace block and nine digs.
Reagan Kangas led the team in setting, going 101 for 103 with 27 assists. Kangas was also 11 for 11 hitting with two kills. She was also 19 for 19 serving and had one assist block and eight digs.
Jaden Lang was 16 for 20 hitting with seven kills and eight for eight serving with one ace. Lang also had two solo blocks, four ace blocks and one dig.
Sydney Dienst was 10 for 11 hitting with one kill. She also was nine for nine serving with one ace and had two assist blocks, three ace blocks and six digs.
Anna DeMars was two for three hitting with one kill and was one for one setting and three for four serving. DeMars also had one ace block and two digs.
Josie Rose was seven for eight hitting and two for two serving. Rose had three ace blocks and three digs.
Claire Wisdo was two for two hitting with six digs. Karlie DeGrood was three for three serving and had five digs. Anna Cohen was six for eight serving with one ace and had two digs. Anna Tobin was nine for nine serving.