No. 10 Reagan Kangas and No. 8 Lindsay Hanson jump to defend the last shot of their team's regular season, which fell wide to give Bethlehem Academy their 11th win in the Gopher Conference, and the conference title. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

A 3-0 win over Hayfield Tuesday gave Bethlehem Academy a sweep over their conference rivals, ending the season 11-0 and winners of the Gopher Conference.

BA's Jaden Lang and Kate Trump attempt a block against Hayfield Tuesday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Cardinals' Lindsay Hanson sprawls for a dig Tuesday against Hayfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Bethlehem Academy's Lindsay Hanson bumps the ball over a Hayfield blocker Tuesday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Jaden Lang and Kate Trump jump to block a kill attempt by Hayfield in the third set Tuesday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Jaden Lang jumps to block a dig attempt by Hayfeld Tuesday at the Cardinals' home gym. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 16 Sydney Dienst bumps the ball over the net for BA in their match Tuesday against Hayfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Kate Trump sets the ball for Bethlehem Academy in the Cardinals' 3-0 sweep of Hayfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

