Bethlehem Academy's Oliver Linnemann carries the ball in the first half Tuesday against the Knights. Linnemann finished with 65 yards of offense and a receiving TD and the Cardinals advanced to play in the second round of the 1A Section Tournament. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals fought off a tenacious Kingsland Knights football squad to advance to the second round of the 1A Sections with a 42-14 win Tuesday at Bruce Smith Field.
The Cardinals faced a stubborn Knight team that kept the game close, with Bethlehem Academy leading 8-0 until they scored with 34 seconds left in the first half to take a 14-0 lead into the break. But the Cardinals rekeyed their offense with a vengeance and scored four times in the third quarter to take a 42-0 lead before the Knights could score their first points, a touchdown with 42 seconds left in the third quarter.
BA got rushing TDs from Derrick Sando in the first quarter and Bo Bokman in the second, and quarterback Elliott Viland threw for a two-point conversion to put up the 14-0 halftime figures. Defense got the scoring going at 11:03 in the third with a pick-six by Bokman, who also ran in the extra point try. Viland then had a 49-yard scoring pass to Oliver Linnemann at the 6:53 mark, and Viland hit Hudson Dillon for the two-point try and it was 30-0, Cardinals.
Viland struck again at 4:34 in the third with a 40-yard scoring pass to Dillon. The PAT run was no good and it was 36-0. Bokman scored his third TD of the game at the 2:26 mark on a 42-yard run, and the extra point pass attempt failed, for the 42-0 lead.
Viland was nine for 24 passing for 166 yards and two scores. Bokman had 11 carries for 78 yards and Linnemann had two carries for 16 yards and 49 yards receiving. Charlie King led receiving with four catches for 77 yards.
The No. 2 seeded Cardinals advance to play another home game, 7 p.m. Saturday at when they host Rushford-Peterson at Bruce Smith Field.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.