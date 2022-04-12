...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Bethlehem Academy fends off late surge by Kenyon-Wanamingo
After a series of postponements and cancellations, the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals were finally able to take the field for the first time in the 2022 softball season, and it came in the form of a 12-6 home win over Gopher Conference foe Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Katie Trump was on fire in the batter’s box to open the season as the junior shortstop went 3-4 with three doubles and a team-leading five RBIs. Freshman second baseman Anna Cohen and junior catcher Reagan Kangas were the only other two Cardinals with multiple hits.
Thanks to a six-run bottom of the fourth inning, Bethlehem Academy held a 10-0 with Kenyon-Wanamingo up to bat in the top of the fifth. The Knights were able to add three runs to break the shutout, but the Cardinals responded with two more runs in the bottoms fifth.
This ultimately led to a do-or-die seventh inning for Kenyon-Wanamingo and while trailing 12-3, the Knights tacked on three more runs, but the nine-run hole they were in proved to bee too much and the Cardinals held on for a season-opening win.
On the mound, freshman pitcher Morgan Wilson tossed all seven innings and posted 10 strikeouts while allowing nine hits, six runs and only one walk while earning her first win of the year.
With the postponement of their road game at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday, the Cardinals will return to the diamond on Thursday when they hit the road to face Maple River.