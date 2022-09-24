Bethlehem Academy's Oliver Linnemann defends against a pass in the end zone in the first half Saturday against Filmore Central Catholic. The Cardinals came up short, losing 28-14. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
A six-day work week caught up to Bethlehem Academy Saturday, as a scoreless first half for the Cardinals left too big a deficit against Filmore Central Catholic, ending with a 28-14 loss.
The Filmore Falcons scored three times in the first half, the last on an improbable drive after thwarting two late chances to score by the Cardinals.
BA trailed 14-0 with 3:50 left in the first half and turned the ball over after a fourth down try failed. But on the next play, linebacker Hudson Dillon came up with an interception, giving them another chance to get in the game before the break.
The Cardinals' ensuing drive stalled, though, and ended with another turnover on downs. Falcons QB Dillion O'Connor nearly threw an interception — in and out of the hands of BA DB Oliver Linnemann — then led the Falcons on a 61-yard scoring drive that included two goal-line stops by the Bethlehem Academy defense, before the ultimate punch-out.
The time clock read zero on the first half as Filmore CC kicked the PAT for the 21-0 lead.
BA coach Jim Beckmann said the Cardinals didn't have a lot of fire in the first half, and they can't do that against a very well coached team with a lot of very good athletes. He said, with any luck, they will meet again in the postseason.
Bethlehem Academy scored twice in the second half, including a 30-plus yard catch and run for a touchdown by senior wide receiver Hudson Dillon, in which he weaved in and out of defenders for the score.
Beckmann said the team had a couple of opportunities in the first half and the second half, interceptions and a fumble recovery, but fell short and ran out of time.
"You have to be able to capitalize on that when you play against a good team," Beckmann said.
They play in the same subdistrict and section for the playoffs, so he hopes they meet again. Meantime, they will prepare for their next game, Friday at Kenyon-Wanamingo.
