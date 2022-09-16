BADefensiivestop2.jpg

Bethlehem Academy defenders disrupt a Randolph pass on fourth down in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Cardinals. Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Bethlehem Academy defenders disrupt a Randolph pass on fourth down in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Cardinals. Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Bethlehem Academy defenders stopped a late two-point conversion pass and a fourth-quarter, fourth-down pass to thwart a comeback campaign by Randolph and seal a 28-27 victory over their cross-sectional rivals.

BA QB Elliott Viland runs against the Rockets in the first half Friday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Randolph QB Evan Bennerotte is pressured by a Bethlehem Academy defender in a pass attempt on fourth down in the final two minutes Friday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Bethlehem Academy QB Elliott Viland passes for an 81-yard catch and run by Hudson Dillion for the Cardinals' final touchdown of the game Friday at Randolph. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Rocketas wide reciever J.J. Root catches a pass in the fourth quarter Friday against the Cardinals. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

