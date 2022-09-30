Bethlehem Academy volleyball team members and fans celebrate the 2,000 career setting assist by senior captain Reagan Kangas Thursday after the team beat Randolph, 3-0. (Submitted photo/southernminn.com)
Bethlehem Academy swept Randolph in Faribault Thursday and marked the occasion with senior Reagan Kangas' 2,000th career setting assist.
The Cardinals beat Randolph, 25-15, 25-20 and 25-17.
BA coach Christine Bothun said the team had a slow start in the first set but turned it around by reducing their errors and increasing their communication.
"We did a great job running our offense and attacking the holes in Randolph's defense," Bothun said. "We fought for many balls on defense, picked up blocked balls that were deflected and did a great job chasing the ball when thrown out of system."
She said Thursday was also a great night for senior setter and team captain Reagan Kangas, who earned her 2,000th career set assist. The team and fans celebrated the milestone with signs for Kangas, who earlier this season also notched her 2,000th career dig.
They also had another celebration.
"Tonight we honored our parents for Parent's Night in VanOrsow Auditorium with a 3-0 win," Bothun said.
Jaden Lang was 18 for 24 hitting with five kills. She was also one for one setting and one for three serving. She also had two solo blocks, three assist blocks, one ace block and four digs.
Anna Cohen was one for one hitting with one kill and was 10 for 13 serving with three aces. Cohen also had six digs.
Anna DeMars was one for one hitting with one kill and had one dig.
Lindsay Hanson was 23 for 24 hitting with eight kills, and was nine for nine serving with one ace. Hanson also had one solo block, one ace block and one dig.
Reagan Kangas was seven for eight hitting with one kill, and was 99 for 101 setting with 28 assists. Kangas was also 12 for 12 serving with one ace and had one assist block, one ace block and eight digs.
Kate Trump was 22 for 27 hitting with nine kills. Trump was 11 for 12 serving with two aces and had two solo blocks, two assist blocks, one ace block and 10 digs.
Josie Rose was six for six hitting, one for one setting and had one ace block and three digs.
Sydney Dienst was 19 for 22 hitting with seven kills. Dienst was 13 for 13 serving and had two solo blocks, one ace block and eight digs.
Claire Wisdo was six for six setting with three assists. Wisdo was three for four serving with 18 digs.
Karlie DeGrood was four for four serving with six digs and Anna Tobin had eight digs.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.