Bethlehem Academy came up short Tuesday night, falling 52-46 to Triton in a game that head coach Scott Trump is hoping will be a good building block for his team moving forward.
Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.
“It's all about the little things right now,” Trump said after the game. “We need to be playing our best basketball in six weeks. So we try to improve on some execution things. We were trying to improve on some basketball, IQ things and just understand where to be on the floor offensively. Sometimes spacing can be an issue for us.”
The Cardinals did well in the early going despite facing a relentless Triton press that offered Bethlehem Academy little space to operate. All the same the Cardinals still managed to win the turnover battle by the game’s end and trailed just 27-25 at the half despite taking an early lead, holding Triton to just one made basket for several of the game’s opening minutes.
“If you look, we won the turnover battles. We had 11 turnovers or they had 14. It took us out of our flow a bit offensively,” Trump said of the full court pressure. All the same, he was pleased with how his team handled the ball in the face of an intense defense.
By the end of the night eight different Bethlehem Academy players would score, led by Kate Trump’s 14 points on four-for-eight shooting effort as the Cardinals struggled to hit some easier shots as the game wore on. Lindsay Hanson led the way on the glass with a game-high 10 rebounds while the Cardinals racked up nine steals on the night.
In spite of the otherwise solid play, Triton - which hit nine shots from beyond the arc on 28 attempts - would lead 46-36 with 5:36 to go in regulation. The Cardinals would win the late rebounding margins as Triton missed some key free throws, going seven-for-18 from the line, but missed opportunities on the offensive end which kept Bethlehem Academy from ever truly having an opportunity to complete the comeback. The Cardinals would get the game within single digits on a handful of occasions but could not quite get over the hump.
“Defensively, I thought we were good,” Trump added. “To hold them to 35% of the floor [...] here's the thing that baffles me - we missed a lot of easy buckets - but we win the turnover battle and out rebound them. We had 40 rebounds and they had 30. Generally speaking, you win those two statistics [you win the game.]”
Bethlehem Academy will next host Blooming Prairie on Friday night before playing three-straight games on the road. The Cardinals will return home to Bethlehem Academy to play four of its next five games at home to end the month of January into mid February.
