Bo Bokman

Bethlehem Academy running back Bo Bokman tries to work past Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Alexander Lee (#82) during the Cardinals’ 28-14 victory over the Knights on Sept. 30. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Football fans were treated to an offensive showcase on Friday, Sept. 30, as the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals (3-2, 3-1 conference) posted a 28-14 victory at Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Elliott Villand

Bethlehem Academy quarterback Elliott Viland battles Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Blake Miller (#57). (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
William Van Epps

Kenyon-Wanamingo quarterback William Van Epps drops back to make another pass against Bethlehem Academy. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Dillon Bartel

Dillon Bartel (#4) adds to his rushing totals against Bethlehem Academy on Sept. 30. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

