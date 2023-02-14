Bethlehem Academy cruised in the second half on Monday night for a fifth-straight victory, knocking off Alden-Conger 70-55 behind a 42-point second half as the Cardinals overwhelmed the visitors. Bethlehem Academy is now 13-7 on the year heading into regular season’s final stretch.
As head coach Ed Friesen said last week, “you need your studs to be studs,” and guard Hudson Dillion was exactly that, pouring in 26 points to go with 18 rebounds and four steals as Alden-Conger had no real answer for his versatility.
Dillion, normally a finisher around the rim, also managed to put together a 3-for-7 shooting night from beyond the arc. The two teams would play a closer first half, although each team held a modest lead in the opening 18 minutes of play before the Cardinals took a 28-21 lead with 2:45 to go in the half. Alden-Conger would respond in those final three minutes, trailing by just a point 28-27 at the half.
In the second half Alden-Conger had no answer for the Cardinals’ defense, rebounding and offensive efficiency as Bethlehem Academy took a 46-38 lead with 12:45 to go in regulation. That lead would balloon to 54-43 just a few minutes later at the 9:29 mark and Alden-Conger would never make a real push for the comeback effort in the final 10 minutes of regulation.
It was a good grind-it-out ball game for us tonight,” Friesen said afterwards. “We did a good job of moving the ball around and involving people.”
The Cardinals did well with a slightly makeshift lineup Monday evening, without the services of the injured Aaron Huerta and some early foul trouble from Charlie King. Zach Donkers poured in eight points of his own but continues to be one of the Cardinals’ most versatile players away from the ball, pulling down nine rebounds, blocking four shots, dishing out three assists and registering two steals.
Kyle Ernste added six points in his relief efforts as well while Trey Gaytan was also productive with 14 points and 6 assists.
The eventual dominance played out in the box score as much as it did on the court. Bethlehem Academy ended the night with 16 points off of Alden-Conger turnovers and won the rebounding battle 40-28 while registering 17 assists on 28 made baskets while shooting 43% from the field.
Monday night’s victory marks the start of a busy week for the Cardinals who played again Tuesday night and are set to take the court at home on Friday evening against Blooming Prairie. Following the conclusion of the three-game home stand, the Cardinals will head on the road for the final two games of the regular season before opening up section playoff action.