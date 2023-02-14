Bethlehem Academy cruised in the second half on Monday night for a fifth-straight victory, knocking off Alden-Conger 70-55 behind a 42-point second half as the Cardinals overwhelmed the visitors. Bethlehem Academy is now 13-7 on the year heading into regular season’s final stretch.

Hudson.png

Hudson Dillon prepares to defend as Alden-Conger tries to cut into the lead. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)


Hudson2.JPG

Hudson Dillion drives with the ball en route to a 26 point outing. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Ed Friesen

Cardinals' head coach Ed Friesen looks on. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Charlie King

Charlie King works in the post against Alden-Conger defenders. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments